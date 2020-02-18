Texas A&M AgriLife Extension initiative Walk Through Texas History is coming to Tarleton

The Walk Through Texas History is a part of the Howdy Health initiative of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Family and Community Health program. The goal of the program is to encourage healthy eating and promote physical activity in various communities of Texas.

For the first time ever, the Public Health Program at Tarleton is partnering with an outside organization to host an evidence based program that promotes physical activity on campus. Dr. Subi Gandhi, the Program Director, and an Assistant Professor with the Public Health Program gave good insight on this soon to launch pioneer program.

“We are trying to increase awareness of the benefits of physical activity among Texans on campus,” Gandhi said. The new program through Tarleton is called the Walk Through Texas History, which is a part of the Howdy Health Initiative of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Family and Community Health Office.

“The goal of the program is to encourage healthy eating and promote physical activity in various communities of Texas,” Gandhi said.

The walk will be launched to run alongside the National Public Health Week activities that will be held April 6 through 9 on the Tarleton campus. All Tarleton students are encouraged to participate. The Public Health Program will have a booth set up at the Wellness Fair in the Recreation Sports Center on Feb. 24 to help students sign up. They will also be giving out various goodies and swag items for signing up to Walk Through Texas History at the Wellness Fair.

The Public Health Program partnered with Andrea Brooks, a County Extension Agent from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, to get this program launched on Tarleton’s Campus.

The Walk Through Texas History program is also new to the Howdy Health Initiative, so participants “will be the first group in the state to complete it,” Brooks said. Participants will log their steps throughout the competition and “will see their progress along the historic Texas ‘Runaway Scrape’ trail and will receive updates on the mile markers they have achieved along the trail,” Brooks said.

Participants can sign up in groups of eight, and each team has a team captain. Together the team members will reach designated walking distance goals while following along legendary historical paths created by fellow Texans. Team captains will create a team and will then provide other members of the team with a join code. The Walk Through Texas History program is 416 miles in four weeks, and if each team has eight participants, each participant will log 52 miles per person during the programs duration.

The competition runs from March 2 to March 29. At the end of the program, Tarleton’s Public Health Program will be holding a celebration and each of the first three winning teams will receive prizes.

The celebration will be on April 6, to kick off the National Public Health Week celebration at Tarleton. Dr. Gandhi and Ms. Brooks want to encourage Tarleton students to at least attempt the health and fitness journey. It can easily serve as a learning and enriching experience which any student would benefit from.