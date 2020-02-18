Tarleton State University Police Department offers a free Rape Aggression Defense course for women

This 12 hour course is open to female students, faculty, staff and the general public. The three hour trainings will be held on Feb. 26 and 27, March 5 and 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this is one class divided into four sessions.

Tarleton State University Police Department is holding Rape, Aggression, Defense (R.A.D.) classes for women.

R.A.D., is a self-defense class for all women ages 13 and up taught by Sgt. Kristie Bint, Sgt. Amanda Miller and Doug Johnson from the Tarleton Police Department. It was founded over 40 years ago by Lawrence Nadeau, who came up with the techniques based on if his mother could feasibly do them.

Currently, it is the only self-defense class that is backed by the Tarleton Chief of Police, Chief Matt Welch.

The course teaches physical techniques such as hitting and blocking, laws such as the difference between assault and self-defense, being aware of your surroundings and even has simulations in a controlled environment.

“We teach simple defense mechanisms that don’t take a lot of strength,” Sgt. Kristie Bint, one of the R.A.D. instructors who also instructs Pressure-Point Control Tactics at the Tarleton Police Department, said.

“These techniques create an open window to get away and be a survivor.”

R.A.D. is not martial arts, just simple techniques to help escape an aggressor.

“Men are physically stronger, but women are mentally stronger,” Bint said. This is why R.A.D. teaches how to think outside of the box.

The R.A.D. program, founded in 1989, is a nationally recognized alliance of self-defense educators focused on developing defense options for women and children. R.A.D. has trained more than 900,000 women worldwide since the program was founded.

“Girls are raised to be nice and not hurt anyone’s feelings; but once they take a stand, they’re told that it’s not nice. It’s kind of a double-edged sword,” Bint said.

The ultimate goal of R.A.D. is to prevent rape and sexual assault.

“It’s important to make the girls feel safe, to give them the confidence to achieve their dreams and to work for them, and to never give up,” Bint said. Teaching the R.A.D. courses is a way for her to give back to the community.

“Your boyfriend, your brother, or your father can’t be with you at all times, but you always have your elbows and your knees.”

“I do suggest girls take the course because it gives an insight on how to save yourself when you are caught in those situations,” junior Residential Leader, Kimmy Garcia, said.

The R.A.D. courses will be available for all women ages 13 and up free of charge, courtesy of Tarleton Police Department. They will be held at Wisdom Gym Feb. 24, Feb. 25, March 2 and March 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. Register with Sgt. Kristie Bint by emailing her at [email protected] tarleton.edu.