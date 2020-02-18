How to be a smart voter for the 2020 Election

Around 46.9 percent of all eligible voters chose not to take part in the 2016 elections. Voting is a critical piece of the American government. This election year, please go out and use your power by participating in The Election.

Around 46.9 percent of all eligible voters chose not to take part in the 2016 elections. Voting is a critical piece of the American government. This election year, please go out and use your power by participating in The Election.

Around 46.9 percent of all eligible voters chose not to take part in the 2016 elections. Voting is a critical piece of the American government. This election year, please go out and use your power by participating in The Election.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Nov. 3, 2020 is Election Day in America and with so much information out there, this article will look to highlight several important things you will need to know before that day. Like all elections in the past, the 2020 election is important in deciding America’s foreseeable future. However, this year’s election outcome may be more important due to the fact that our political climate has been more polarized than past elections.

“I believe all elections are important, this year’s election has us more polarized and fractionalized than we have ever been. However that doesn’t make it any less or more important as any other election,” Tarleton Federal Government Professor, Casey Thompson said.

Our government, at its core, needs voting in order to function. According to the United States Election Project, around 46.9 percent of all eligible voters chose not to take part in the 2016 elections. This is a major problem as voting is a way for citizens to voice their opinions and take part in our government.

Without voting, our government does not work as it was intended. This is why the biggest piece of advice to prepare yourself for the 2020 election is to make the choice that you will vote this year.

“Government depends on voting and when you give up your power by not voting you end up with extremists from both sides of the spectrum running the country. I want to stress that every vote counts the same, please don’t abandon your power,” Thompson said.

With all that being said, the next important thing to know when preparing yourself for this year’s election is where to get your information from. The short answer to this question is every site and news outlet has a bias and it is important to do your own research across multiple sources.

“I recommend that voters get educated by going out there and doing their own research. There is no one stop shop for information. You have to reference multiple different sources. A good place to start would be League of Women Voters, however it is important to check multiple sources and do the research yourself,” Thompson said.

Now that you know how to prepare yourself for election day, it’s time to talk about when to start preparing. The short answer for this question is – urgently. Thompson recommended that you start preparing for Election Day as soon as possible.

“Start preparing sooner than voting day. You need to pay close attention to the primary elections and get involved early on,” Thompson said. Voting is a critical piece of the American government. This election year, please go out and use your power by participating in conversations about the election. Start researching and following information now.

Do not give up your power to participate in our government. It is always important to draw your own conclusions and do your own research. This voting year, pay close attention to the primary elections and find multiple sources you can trust to help you choose who you wish to vote for.

Always remember that your vote matters.