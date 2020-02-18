Bethely claims victory in Men’s Basketball match against Eastern New Mexico University

Devin Bethely running past a Midwestern State player to shoot the ball on Feb. 6, 2020 at Wisdom gym.

Tarleton Men’s basketball win against Eastern New Mexico places the team at a 15-9 overall record and a 11-7 record in the Lone Star Conference.

The Texans had a grand opportunity to clinch a spot in the conference standing, since all four teams ahead of the Texans lost.

Texans and Greyhounds were tied at half time. After revealing the conference results to the team, head coach Chris Reisman sent out his team fired up and ready to go. Texans started the half strong, with a lead of 42-35. In the final frame, senior Josh Hawley scored 18 of his game-high 26 points. Greyhounds pushed through to have a lead of 5752 with ten minutes remaining in the game.

In those ten minutes, Randall Broddie scored 13 points, Javontee Hopkins scored seven points and Clashon Gaffney, with four gamehigh blocks, missed a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds to go.

With less than a second remaining on the clock, Devin Bethely scored a game-winning three-pointer, ending the game at 73-70.