Student Philosophy Club begins on campus

Members of Philosophy Club Narda Roman, Emily Moore, Kiley Kocian and Christian Botello. Each meeting the talk about the five branches of philosophy through educational discussions, presentations, group activities and guest speakers.

A group of students at Tarleton State University decided to create a Philosophy Club to encourage students to learn more about philosophy.

In philosophy there are five branches: metaphysics, epistemology, logic, ethics and aesthetics. The club will discuss all these branches through educational discussions, presentations, group activities and guest speakers.

The President of the Philosophy Club, junior Political Science major, Narda Roman, was instrumental in forming the club after recognizing that fellow students wanted to broaden their understanding of the world. Roman encourages all students to join the club to expand their knowledge.

“If you come to the Philosophy Club, you’ll learn more about yourself and the people around you,” Roman said.

The Philosophy Club is a place where students can openly speak their opinions on the topic and not be shut down. Roman stresses that philosophy is all opinion and there are no true answers but hearing others’ opinion can help us find what we’re looking for.

“Philosophy isn’t about finding answers, it’s about getting to the solution. We are trying to find our own ideas and to do that, we have to listen to others,” Roman said.

The club is open to everyone including graduate students. It doesn’t matter what your major or your classification is. Philosophy is found in every college at Tarleton. Vice President of the Philosophy Club, junior Economics major, Emily Moore believes philosophy can help students in their future career.

“Ethics is a good place to start since we use ethics in all fields of work. It doesn’t matter if you’re an Environmental Science major or Political Science major, ethics is there to help us understand why we do the things we do,” Moore said.

The Philosophy Club has already had three meetings this semester. Some topics they discuss are lighthearted and fun while others are more serious and deep. For instance their meeting held on Jan. 30, they discussed social justice theory with Codi Stevens, an Epistemic Justice Specialist from the University of Minnesota. Then on Feb. 13, the club ate sweets while discussing the question, “What is love?”

The Philosophy Club hopes for more participants to ensure that new ideas are spread and more knowledge is gained. The Philosophy Club meets from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. every other week on Thursday in room 394N of O.A. Grant Humanities Building. For more information you can contact the Philosophy Club at there email, [email protected] gmail.com or Dr. Karl Aho at his email, [email protected] For updates on upcoming club meetings and activities, follow their Instagram, @tarletonphilclub.