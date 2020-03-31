Tarleton Suspends Job Fairs until Further Notice

The flags in front of Tarleton State University located off of West Washington Street.

Along with all the other changes, delays and cancellations, Tarleton and Career Services have decided to suspend upcoming spring semester Job Fairs until further notice.

These job fairs included the School of Engineering Job Fair, Healthcare Professions Expo, the Enterprise Networking Mixer planned to be held at The Purple Goat, the Teacher Job Fair and the Just in Time Job Fair.

Many students rely on these job fairs as a way to get their foot in the door and begin their career path before graduation. These cancellations, while necessary, are another hard hit for many Tarleton students getting close to graduation.

Unfortunately, Career Services does not have a plan to do virtual Job Fairs, yet.

“We are actively seeking the best available solutions,” Alana Hefner, Director of Career Services, said. While there is no solution now, Career Services is working diligently toward continuing to assist students in finding their career paths.

“We hope to be able to offer some sort of virtual engagement between student job seekers and employers in an attempt to fill some of the void left but COVID-19’s impact on face to face events,” Hefner added.

While there is no solution now for Job Fairs, Career Services is continuing to offer their services virtually.

They will offer Virtual Career Café Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. At Virtual Career Café, students can ask those hard-hitting questions about jobs and their possible careers. Career Coaches can answer questions about jobs, resumes and interviews. This can be a great tool for students who are looking for jobs before or after graduation. These meetings can be accessed through a link that was sent to student Handshake accounts.

Dining Etiquette Workshop Dinners will also be offered online. Dining Etiquette will allow students to learn social skills for a lunch or dinner interview. For students to attend these online workshops they will need to register through the Career Services Website at https://www.tarleton.edu/careerservices/Students/diningetiquettedinners.html. Students will need a Handshake account to register.

Career Services will continue to offer Professional Development Workshops, Career Coaching via Zoom, Video Presentations and MyPlan Assessments virtually. Students can find the workshop schedule on the Career Services Website under the workshops tab. These workshops give students the tools they need to develop a proper resume and learn interview skills.

Virtual Career Coaching will be available Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Video Presentations and MyPlan Assessments can be accessed through the link in student’s Handshake accounts.

Students who were looking forward to Job Fairs to help in their job search are still welcome to contact Career Services for assistance with other questions at 254-968-9078.