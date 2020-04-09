Silver Taps honorees to be honored in virtual ceremony

Silver Taps is an annual observance to honor members of the Tarleton family who have passed away during the past year. The service honors all Tarleton alumni, students, staff, faculty and friends who have passed in the previous year.

For the first time since the reinstatement in 1989, the ceremony has been cancelled. This is to adhere with current COVID-19 regulations and maintain the safety of the Tarleton family.

“In light of the rapidly changing pandemic landscape, it is not possible for us to gather April 16 on campus to honor deceased members of the Tarleton State University family” said Sue Goodman Community Relations Officer.

In the past years, the University has produced a video honoring those who have passed. This year, the video will be mailed to the next of kin and emailed to faculty, staff and students.

“We want respect and recognize the 2020 honorees by adapting the ceremony to a virtual platform” said Goodman.

Each student lights their flame at the convocation and candle lighting ceremony. This flame will burn until their life is finished and their Tarleton brothers and sisters lay their flame to rest at the Silver Taps Ceremony.

During this time students can call Student Counseling Services at 254-968-9044 at any time of the day and will receive a response, they are also open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.