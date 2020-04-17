Cheer and dance to still have tryouts

Elijah Perry Imbong holds the Tarleton Flag before the Homecoming game on Saturday Oct. 19 during Texan Tunnel.

Although COVID-19 has slowed down the entire world, nothing can stop Tarleton State from spreading school spirit. Cheer and dance tryouts, although altered greatly, will still take place for the upcoming semesters.

“Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, the Tarleton Cheer Program will be moving to a video tryout/recruitment hybrid model,” Texan Cheer Coach Blaine Hamilton, said.

Applications will be accepted until midnight on May 15, 2020. Finalists will be contacted via email no later than May 30 and will be asked to join a Zoom meeting to complete the tryout process.

This summer , the Texan Cheer Team will attend the National Cheer Association (NCA) Camp at Southern Methodist University in the latter part of June. For more information on how to apply to be a part of the Texan Cheer Program,visit www.tarletonsports.com/tarletoncheer.

As for dance team tryouts, the Texan Star Dance team will also be moving their tryouts to an online process.

The normal tryout date is set for May 23, 2020. If the COVID-19 threat is put to rest by that time, tryouts will remain in person . If not, the video auditions will commence. The new team will be announced on May 30, 2020.

As far as summer goes, the Texan Stars will be attending the National Dance Association (NDA) college camp at Southern Methodist University in late June. For more information on summer dates and practice schedules, visit www.tarleton.edu/texanstars.