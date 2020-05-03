Tarleton to reopen campus in the Fall

On May 1, 2020, President James Hurley held a live-stream Campus Update via YouTube. This live-stream provided details regarding Spring and Summer commencement ceremonies and the plan to reopen the university for the Fall semester.

The reopening of the university is in conjunction with Governor Gregg Abbot’s order to reopen the State of Texas. Coordinating with the Texas A&M University System, Hurley wanted to assure the students, faculty and staff that the university will be taking a methodical approach to reopening the university and bringing everyone back.

“I think we have been one of the institutions that have been commended for taking a slower, more methodical approach,” said Hurley in the live-stream, “We’ve been deliberate in some of our decisions and was simply to ensure that all of you were safe.”

The planning and execution of reopening the university is being led by a COVID-19 Reopening Tarleton task-force put together by President Hurley to ensure a smooth transition.

A press release from the university following the live-stream announced the start date of August 20 for the Fall Semester, and that it will be with full operations and services available while following CDC and A&M System guidelines. The release also made note that some classes may be given in a different format to comply with said regulations.

With regards to Spring and Summer commencement ceremonies, Hurley reassures that they will continue to be held in August.

“Our Spring and Summer commencement plans will…take place on August 7 through the 9,” said Hurley, “We have decided and have been encouraged to move those commencement activities outdoors. We’re blessed to have Memorial Stadium where we can host large venues and still practice social distancing.” Hurley includes that the scheduling of these ceremonies will include early morning and late evening times, as to avoid scheduling ceremonies during the afternoon where high temperatures are a possibility.