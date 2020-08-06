Tarleton Purple Pantry to offer a holistic approach

“The Tarleton food pantry launched in 2015 and, after 5 years it was renamed this month to encompass a more holistic approach,” Dr. Lora Helvie-Mason, Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students.

The Purple Pantry now offers a range of options for students in need. They have added a refrigerator and freezer, so students now have access to meat from the Tarleton Meat Science Lab as well as fresh produce that they receive every Tuesday from the Sustainability Garden on campus.

The Fort Worth Campus also has a food pantry on site, however they do not have a refrigerator yet. They do have dry and canned goods for students to choose from.

Commonly needed items include toiletry items, pasta and pasta sauce.

The Purple Pantry launched their brand new website August 5, 2020. If you had visited their website in the past they had an urgent items list. They no longer have that, they now have a standard needs list for donors to view.

Their new website provided all Tarleton campuses with food resource options for students to find easily. This website also includes where students can find other food pantries as well as free places to eat near them.

As part of their new initiative, they will be partnering with the social work department to have intake specialists. This will provide all students using the food pantry someone they can talk to.

If you or your organization is interested in donating or having a drive, the Purple Pantry asks that you email them first, so they can better tell you what they are in need of for donations.

The Purple Pantry recognizes that food insecurity impacts many people – if that’s you, please know you are not alone.

The Tarleton Purple Pantry is here to assist and connect you to food resources in your community. For more information visit the Purple Pantry website at www.tarleton.edu/foodpantry/index.html