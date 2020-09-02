How to get your Tarleton Grassburr

Do you need to get your copy of the 2020 Grassburr? Yes! The Grassburr has been a Tarleton Tradition since 1916. It is a staple in commemorating your time here at Tarleton. It is also included in your tuition. Any Grassburr from 2008 to now is available for free, all you pay is shipping!

There are three options to get your Grassburr this year; order online, pick-up at The Source, or attend one of the bi-weekly distribution events.

To order your Grassburr online scan the QR code to the right of this article, with your phone. The QR code will pop up a link that leads to the Tarleton State University Marketplace. Click on the year you wish to order, add the item to the cart, enter your shipping information and complete the checkout process.

If you would like to get your copy of the Grassburr in person you can come to The Source, located in office 201 of the Barry B. Thompson Student Center.

The other option for in person pick up is the bi-weekly distribution events. The details on these are to be determined, follow the JTAC on social media @thejtac1919 or the Grassburr @grassburrtsu to get further information on when and where these distribution events will occur.

Last but not least, come cruise the island at Grassburr Bash in the afternoon on Sept. 17. Located at Alumni Island, the Grassburr Bash will be a drive-up or walk up event. The first 50 attendees will get a copy signed by Dr. James Hurley and various members of the Purple Poo.