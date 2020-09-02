Dick Smith Library’s new look and changes

This year has brought with it many new changes including changes to the Dick Smith Library. Tarleton and it’s staff have been hard at work over the summer prepping the campus for the safe return of it’s students. The Dick Smith Library and it’s staff have also been working hard to make many new changes, with more plans on the way, to ensure the safety of the students and staff at Tarleton.

One of the first changes to the library that you will notice is the newly installed automatic front doors. Previously, the library had four different doors, two semi-automatic and two completely manual. However, the library’s new doors are completely automatic and now feature an improved vestibule, which will help keep the library cool despite Texas’ raising temperatures. The improved vestibule will also prevent leaves and debris from entering the foyer of the library, which will help keep the library cleaner. According to Donna Savage, University Librarian in Library Administration, this change was decided after the continual technical difficulties experienced with the previous semi-automatic doors. The Dining Hall has installed the same automatic doors at its front and side entrances.

Along with the new automatic door the library also had all of it’s carpet updated in July.

Another major change to the library this semester is the fact that the library is closing earlier. Before, the library was open until 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, however now the library will only be open until midnight Sunday through Thursday. Despite the earlier closure, the hours have been increase on Saturday to 7 p.m.

“In order to keep the library as clean and sanitized as it can possibly be, we changed the hours to give our janitorial staff more time to properly clean the library before it opens at 7 a.m. They are doing electrostatic disinfection, and in order for them to do that, the library has to be completely closed, so these new hours will give them more time to properly clean and sanitize the library. Although we reduced hours to a midnight closing to allow for cleaning and disinfecting the library, we did increase hours a little bit on Saturday,” Savage said.

Another minor, but exciting, addition coming to the library is a green screen available for students to use. This new green screen will allow students to create more professional video projects when needed. The green screen will soon be available for students to checkout.

All of these new changes will better keep students safe as they continue their academic journey, despite the current global pandemic. More information about changes to the library, helpful information about the library, such as a virtual tour, and other information can be found on the Tarleton Library’s YouTube channel at, https://www.youtube.com/user/TarletonLibraries. More information about the library’s hours can be found at https://www.tarleton.edu/library/aboutus/hours.html.

“We want to create a safe environment for the students and the staff as they continue to work and follow safety guidelines,” Savage said.