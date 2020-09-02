Mechanical Engineering is ABET approved

Last year, Tarleton’s Mechanical Engineering program submitted an application to become an Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) approved program.

ABET is the standard for a quality education across the globe. This past week the results came back and Tarleton’s mechanical engineering program is ABET approved. This approval is a huge step in Tarleton’s growth as it gives new students confidence in the curriculum. Mechanical now joins the Civil, Electrical and Environmental Engineering degrees in ABET approval. All four of the degree programs will join together in a re-accreditation cycle with the next being in the 2023-2024 school year. Tarleton must uphold ABET’s Student Outcomes to remain accredited.

This approval is retroactive back to Oct. of 2017, so every person that has graduated from the program has an ABET approved degree. Having graduated from an ABET approved program gives Tarleton graduates a leg up on other graduates. This includes having an easier time finding jobs, getting into graduate schools and passing the Professional Engineering Evaluation.

The Student Outcomes for the Mechanical Engineering program are defined as the ABET Criterion 3.1-7 Outcomes. Graduates of the Mechanical Engineering program will have demonstrated the ability to: