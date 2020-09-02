Construction continues on the pedestrian quad for the College of Business Building

Currently the student pavilion outside the Business building is under construction. The hope for this construction is to better connect the Business building to the rest of campus, as well as provide some visual upgrades to the plaza outside of the building. Student, faculty and staff are still able to access the building while construction is going on. Currently there is no official end date for the construction, however hopefully it will conclude before the end of the fall semester.

The Business Building was built in 1985 and houses the College of Business Administration, Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics, Department of Management, Department of Marketing and Computer Information Systems and the General Studies Program. The building features Computer Labs, an Interactive Television Lab and a Student Lounge.

More information can be found at https://www.tarleton.edu/cob/index.html.