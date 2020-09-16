Don’t let fear stop your personal growth

On Sept. 1, 2020, Darryl Bellamy Jr. came to Tarleton to speak with students about what it means to be “fearless.” Bellamy spoke with students in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Theater.

Bellamy is an inspirational speaker who has spoken on TEDx and authored a motivational book called, “Waking Up Chase: One Student’s Journey To Awaken His Potential.” He graduated with his B.S. in Business Management from University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2012. He is the CEO of his self-made company, “Bellamy Inspires,” which specializes in helping students and professionals transform from being fearful to fearless.

According to his company website, Bellamyinspires.com, Bellamy was extremely involved as an undergrad. He was involved as a Resident Advisor for first year men, Orientation Counselor, Student Government Association and also worked as a Leadership Workshop Facilitator.

In order for students to enter the presentation, they first had to log in with the Corq App or sign in using their student email address. Students received a free planner after signing in. The presentation was also live streamed and recorded via Zoom.

At the beginning of the presentation Bellamy had audience members answer the question, “I Am Afraid That. . . . ” After audience members answered the question through their phones, via Menti.com, Bellamy showed the answers inputted, along with previous answers from past presentations. His goal with this first section was to tell audience members that they are not alone and the fears they have are shared by others. He asked audience members to snap every time he said something that they felt themselves.

The presentation followed all social distancing guidelines with all audience members present wearing mask, and being at least one seat apart.

There were a total of four presentations given on Sept. 1, 2020. More information about Bellamy can be found on his Instagram.

Following this he told stories about past students that he had spoken to and he also added stories about his own experience, with his own fears. One of the personal stories he told, was about his junior year in college when he ran for student body president. He talked about how his friends pushed him to run in the first place and about how this moment held an important message.

The big message he pushed throughout the presentation was, “that you shouldn’t be afraid of the butterflies in your stomach, rather you should work on putting those butterflies into formation.” Bellamy pushed the idea throughout the presentation that no matter how scared you are, you shouldn’t let the fear stop you from trying to be the best version of you.

Though it is often hard for people to face their fears, get out of our own heads, and be the best that they want to be, Bellamy reminded audience members that they are not alone. He reminded participants to take a deep breath, that even if the worst case scenario happened that we would be able to face it, and grow from it.

At the end of the presentation audience members were given a black band, and a way to contact Bellamy. The black band is blank on the outside, however on the inside there is an inscription that reads, “I’m fearless on the inside”. The band is intended to remind students, who wear it, that they are able to accomplish whatever they set their mind to. Students were able to take multiple bands in order to pass along fearlessness to those they believe, need it.

Students can find, on his company’s website, stories surrounding the black band, some of which were shown in his presentation. They can be found and read to inspire others in their own journey to become fearless. Students can also share their own stories surrounding fearlessness and the black band.

Bellamy’s commitment to serving students, shown through his presentation, and actions before and after the presentation, reminds Texan’s of their core value of service.

His presentation reminds participants that they are only human, however they shouldn’t let that stop them from working towards becoming the best version of themselves they can possibly be. His presentation reminds participants that the fears they have are shared by others around the world. Through his presentations on Sept 1. Bellamy successfully reminded Texans that they should not let their fear control them and that despite fear they should strive to become the best they can possibly be. His presentation was insightful, inspirational, and captivating. His goal presentation surpassed expectations as he reminded students that fears should not control them, rather they should control them and use them to push them forward as everyone strives to achieve personal goals.