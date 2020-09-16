Willow’s Scarlet Ribbon shines amidst the pandemic

The owner of Willow’s Scarlet Ribbon, Laurie Gaiser, poses in front of one of the jewelry and handbag displays in her store.

Stephenville is home to many hidden gems and among them you will find an amazing jewelry and home accent store in Willow’s Scarlet Ribbon.

Willow’s is owned and founded by Laurie Gaiser.

Born in Albuquerque New Mexico, Laurie was inspired by her aunt, and her aunt’s love of turquoise jewelry, to create a store that feels like a home. She is committed to providing personalized service. She wants to make everyone who walks into her store feel at home.

“This is my dream shop. . . I wanted to fill it with all of my favorite things. My goal with the store was to put my love of jewelry, candles, and home accents all in one place,” Gaiser said.

Gaiser was also inspired by her dog, Willow, who she named the store after.

Gaiser is a two time Tarleton graduate where she received her B.A. in Marketing and her Masters in Marketing.

The store is located on 254 S Belknap St, near Scott’s Flowers and the Stephenville City Park. Willow’s is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Willow’s features a wide collection of inventory for customers. The one of the store’s biggest claims to fame, is its prized turquoise and silver jewelry, which features intricate designs that are Native American inspired. The jewelry is very affordable and jewelry featuring other gemstones, such as amethyst, are available as well.

The store also features a wide variety of herbal and fruity teas. These teas are premium quality at an affordable price. They come in both loose leaf and in the typical bag variety. Some of the standout teas being sold this month are Sweetie Pie Chai, Front Porch Special, and Orchard Peach. Most teas being sold are produced by the Piper & Leaf Tea Company. Each package makes nine servings of delicious tea.

Along with the tea, Willow’s also sales a wide variety of ceramic mugs, tea sets, plates and other similar items that would couple perfectly with the aromatic and vibrantly delicious tea.

For all of you dog lovers, Willow’s has many different dog themed home accents, along with plenty of different accessories for your furry family member. These items include dog themed picture frames, and rustic dog themed throw pillows.

The store also features many different types of home accents. From beautiful paintings and artwork to interesting and unique glass or wooden set pieces that will liven up any space. Along with inside home decor, the store also sells outside decor, such as lovely metal wind chimes and rain directors.

For those interested in aromatherapy or for those who just need a new scent to liven up or cover up an undesirable smell, Willow’s sells a wide variety of candles and wax melts, from regular wax candles to unique and relaxing water candles. Willow’s wax melt carves a path of their own and feature natural materials embedded inside the wax. For example, one of the wax melts, called Spicy Cinnamon Hot Toddy, features dried pieces of actual cinnamon stick. Another stand out scent, called Lavender & Lemon-grass, feature dry bits of lemon-grass inside the wax cubes. The wax scents are made from 100% natural wax and are produced by Swan Creek Candle Company.

The store also sells scent bags to hide in those areas of the home that need extra attention, such as a couch or a bathroom. These scent bags come in a wide range of scents and can even be used in a car or placed under your mattress to help keep your bed and room smelling fresh.

If you’re in need of a new purse, Willow’s also has plenty of large handbags or purses for sale.

The store has an interesting history, as the layout and feel of the store reminds one of their grandmas’ home, however the store was once an auto shop. One would never guess that this quiet and homely store was once a master mechanics place of operation.

Willow’s Scarlet Ribbon will celebrate their five year anniversary in Oct. Willow’s also hopes to hold its annual store tour, which features drinks and appetizers, on Nov. 13.

If you’re in need of new home decor, some lovely scents, tea to calm your nerves or even a nice gift for you or that special someone, Willow’s wide variety of inventory is sure to meet the needs of its customers. The store’s homely feel and Gaiser’s friendly and inviting personality can have you spending hours in this perfect hidden gem of a store. Willow’s Scarlet Ribbon is home to some of Gaiser’s favorite things, and hopefully you find some of your favorite things there as well.