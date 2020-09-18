Tarleton+State+University+memorializes+class+ring

The Tarleton class ring is a very important tradition at Tarleton.

The ring was designed by a committee of Tarleton alumni and students who designed a ring that had a unique and meaningful design.

The Tarleton Alumni Association is the official custodian of the Tarleton ring. The Tarleton Alumni Association funded this monument, which came from their annual golf tournament as well as the universities partnership with Josten.

“The ring statue has been a dream for the Tarleton Alumni Association for many years,” Tarleton Alumni Association President Ranae Lane said.

Due to COVID-19 the unveiling had to be delayed. But this weekend was perfect since we have the ring ceremonies later this evening and tomorrow for students to participate.

“Every day is a great day to be a Tarleton Texan but today is especially on this day it’s a great day to be a Tarleton Texan Alumni,” university president Dr. James L. Hurley said.

“This is another piece of tradition that we get to memorialize,” Hurley said.

The top of the ring is adorned with the traditional boarder of the university seal and circling the Tarleton block T. This represents the universities embrace of the Tarleton family. The cannon panel features the gates and cannon surrounded by oak trees and the unique light poles. These campus symbols represent the rich heritage and tradition that each and every Tarleton student experiences as they enter the gates of Tarleton. The administration building panel symbolizes the growth and development of the university, which started out as John Tarleton’s dream and has transformed to a thriving university.

“The ring serves as a reminder that no matter where you go and what you achieve. Tarleton is home and gates are always open,” Director of Alumni Engagement Jessica Evans said.

“Today is truly a special day and we [the administration] are grateful for the incredible spirit that the Alumni bring to this university,” Hurley said.

“Thank you for always bleeding purple,” Hurley said.