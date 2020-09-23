Reaching+new+goals+thanks+to+North+Texas+Giving+Day

For the fourth year in a row Tarleton State University is participating in the North Texas Giving Day. The North Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving event that helps people give back to their communities through donating to non-profits and philanthropic causes. Tarleton is a university dedicated to its core values, one of which is service. These seven core values are ingrained in every student, and as a campus, we should strive to uphold these values each and every day. The North Texas Giving Day is the perfect example of just that. The donations given will be used for the Tarleton Fund to support student-focused academic opportunities. In 2019, the North Texas Giving Day raised $50 million through 157,000 donors. These donations benefited 2,690 local nonprofit organizations. Since the creation of the North Texas Giving Day in 2009, this online event has transformed from an idea to help local people give wisely to their communities, to a movement that has ignited a broad culture of communitywide giving. Donating to the Tarleton Fund helps 14,096 students reach their goals of completing their degree. This will also help Tarleton maintain their academic programs that help define Tarleton’s reputation for excellence. The Tarleton Fund is dispersed to different academic departments to fulfill their educational and instructional needs. This provides opportunities for learning and discovery, as well as scholarships for students who need them. During North Texas Giving Day, everyone has the opportunity to be a philanthropist and to help build a stronger and more vibrant community. This year, the 12th annual North Texas Giving Day will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020. To donate, visit www.

northtexasgivingday.org/ t a r l e t o n – s t a t e – u n i v e r s i t y between the hours of 6 a.m. and midnight Sept. 17. Donations also can be scheduled in advance, now through Wednesday, Sept. 16, and will be processed on the morning of North Texas Giving Day.