Tarleton+families+adjust+to+COVID-19+to+attend+Tarleton+Family+Night

By now, we all know COVID-19 disrupts plans, even if it has been an ongoing tradition for years. One of the many Tarleton traditions COVID-19 has disrupted is Family Weekend. Family Weekend, for years, has been a way to celebrate families for the key role they play in the success of their student(s).

“We usually have many opportunities to meet students and their families, from orientation, Texan tours, preview days and move-in. We missed out on those things that we take for granted in our usual climate. That is why we really wanted to follow through with planning these Family Nights. The things we missed out on are what weighed heavily on me. I wanted to provide some sort of opportunity for connection despite all that we’ve lost,” The Lance Zimmerman Department of Student Involvement, Tradition, Spirit and Family Relations (SITSFR) Assistant Director-Student Organizations & Risk Management, Kei Bermea said. Bermea was the head of planning for Family Nights 2020.

Due to COVID-19, SITSFR had to adapt their plan, thus Tarleton Family Nights was born.

Tarleton Family Nights features a variety of events on the Tarleton campus, and the schedule is flexible, giving families an opportunity to customize their experience.

There are three Family Nights dates; Sept. 19, 2020, Oct. 3, 2020 and Oct. 24, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, each date was limited to 600 attendees, including both family members and students. Registration was required for all attendees and each date was filled on a first come first served basis.

The new addition of Family Nights seems to be extremely successful, as it adds more opportunities for families to come on different dates, creating more opportunities for lodging options and a more tailored personal experience.

“We are appealing to families on multiple dates, so for those who may not be available for one specific weekend might find it easier and more accommodating,” Bermea said.

With Family Weekends in the past people have had trouble finding lodging in and around Stephenville as it is such a small and remote area. The addition of more weekends has lessened that burden on the community and created greater opportunities for families to find a place to stay at more affordable rates.

“This change is not only giving more availability options but it gives them a greater chance of finding somewhere in town to stay,” Bermea said.

Most events were held in outdoor venues across campus. Families were expected to walk between each venue and were advised to be prepared for any unexpected Texas weather.

Safety was of the utmost importance for SITSFR when planning Family Nights, therefore, all COVID-19 guidelines were enforced, including the requirement of face coverings, temperature checks and social distancing.

“I was worried . . . but our families did a really good job maintaining all of the protocols, in particular, social distancing and staying in their family pods, which made me very proud and excited,” Bermea said.

This change also made Family Nights more of a small scale, intimate gathering where families could connect not only with their students but various faculty and staff.

“This has become a much more personal component, whereas, usually we offer lots of different events at different times with an abundance of people, now there are a lot more personal opportunities for students and families to connect. We were all able to engage more with individual families which was a definite plus,” Bermea said.

SITSFR was able to adapt many of the activities used for previous years’ Family Weekends for this year’s Family Nights, while also continuing with COVID-19 guidelines.

While they did have to avoid some of the more high touch events like the vendor fair and the bounce houses, they kept many of the tried and true events that families love.

“We allowed for two live musical artists in Heritage Park as an easy come and go event which we also streamed live on our Facebook page. We brought back Texan Bingo which was played at the tent by the Administration Building. We had train rides by the student center for little kids, which was one of the easier cleaned high touch entertainment options. We maintained our movie component utilizing the theater in the planetarium, and we kept the highly praised Create-a-Critter event at Heritage Park,” Bermea said.

This Family Nights were still held in conjunction with Tarleton’s Alumni Relations Department and the traditional ring ceremonies were still held, with the shiny addition of our new ring statue near the science building.

At the Oct. 3, 2020 Family Nights, the annual Tarleton Parents Association meeting will be held in the Fine Arts Auditorium. The meeting capacity is 250 and zoom attendance will be available for those unable to attend or once capacity is reached.

A large majority of families who signed up for the first Family Nights did attend and for the few that notified SITSFR in advance that they wouldn’t be able to make it, their spots were given to families on the waitlist.

While the turnout has been successful thus far, SITSFR is looking into more options for a family gathering in the spring to make up for some of the events they had to avoid due to COVID-19.