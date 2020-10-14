Greek Life thriving through pandemic

COVID-19 has caused many issues, delays and even caused changes to important Tarleton traditions, such as Homecoming. Tarleton’s greek life presses onward despite COVID-19.

InterFraternity and Panhellenic Councils have continued to conduct their recruitment events throughout the Fall semester, to great effect, despite the challenges and issues that COVID-19 has presented them.

“We were extremely pleased with the results. Panhellenic had an overall 87% placement rate which was up 7% from last year. We don’t measure the same numbers from IFC and IGC, but we were able to meet and exceed the number that joined in Fall 2019,” Assistant Director of Fraternity & Sorority Life, Stephanie Chambers said.

COVID-19 has brought some challenges and changes to Tarleton Greek Life, one of those changes being that Panhellenic recruitment events had to be moved to a totally virtual format, via Zoom. IFC also had small changes made in order to keep the recruitment events as close to the usual schedule, while also placing a high prioritization on the health and safety of those who participate and attend the events.

“The only [major] changes that have come forward to events are those that change to meet the university policies surrounding [COVID-19],” Chambers said. “We moved Panhellenic online and IFC was required to host all events on campus. Other than that, events happened as close to normal as possible. The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life works directly with each of the councils to ensure that the recruitment events run smoothly.”

Currently, most of these recruitment events have ended in success, with many of the Fraternities and Sororities beginning their new member meetings.

Along with their new member meetings, some fraternities and sororities have begun conducting service events, like Alpha Gamma Delta and Kappa Delta Rho’s trash pick up event that was held on Oct. 8. During this community service event AGD and KDR went to highway 377 and cleaned up the bar ditches.

Along with services events, fundraising events are also being held, such as Alpha Phi Omega’s “Pumpkins and Puppies”, which was an event, similar to a carnival, with games, photo booth, and carving contest. Event goers were encouraged to bring their furry friends with them to the event. There was a contest between greek chapters during this event. “Pumpkins and Puppies” was held on Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Other general and student focused events are also being held by Tarleton’s Greek Life, such as APO’s “Drinks & Inks”. During this event students can swing by APO’s booth, located between the Dick Smith Library and Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center, and pick up a variety of drinks and temporary tattoos. This event will be held Oct. 14 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Future events, such as Alpha Gamma Rho’s Angel Tree, are currently planned to be hosted as normal, however some events are currently still in the approval and planning phases.

Despite changes, it is clear that Tarleton’s Greek Life is not slowing down in their effort to continue their own events as well as upholding Tarleton’s core values.

The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, is working hard with the Panhellenic Council, InterFraternity Council and InterGreek Council to ensure that they are well prepared in order to continue to host their events as normal, they will adhering to the CDC’s and Tarleton’s new guidelines.