A spooky sequel to spice up the season

Halloween is just around the corner and if you are anything like me, then the recent drop in temperature and the rainy weather has put you in the mood for spooks and scares. Scary stories are one of the life bloods of the Halloween season and nothing is more of a staple to my spooky season then a good ghost story.

“Girl of Nightmares,” is a direct sequel to “Anna Dressed in Blood,” by Kendare Blake. The book follows up very shortly after where the last book left off, a few months after the events of the first book to be specific.

Girl of nightmares follows the same core cast of Cas, Carmel and Thomas and shortly takes the time to reintroduce us to the cast. The pace of the book is improved from the first book, despite the beginning feeling slow.

The beginning is definitely this book’s weak spot, as Cas’s angsty teen demeanor has only worsened since the events of the first book. Despite this, the beginning is not that hard to get through and delivers on some nice moments that involve the whole cast.

The sequel maintained that slow burn feeling, this time to a better effect because thanks to the first book, the reader now has several important questions to chew on while the characters try to go about their normal, and not so normal teenage lives. The groundwork laid down by the first book is utilized to keep readers engaged and questioning the direction the book will take.

The main cast chemistry is still intact, and stronger than ever with the dialogue still full of unique charm. The characters have not changed much from the first book, which makes sense since the book takes place not long before the sequel. Some new characters are added, to great effect, and while most don’t stay throughout the story. The new situations and interactions are a nice breath of fresh air.

The book continues with an average start while building up to something bigger, like the first book. Blake continues to do an excellent job of creating a slow burn feel as the book builds

to each plot point. This time around, the slow burn feels way better with no sudden jumps in pace, like the first book had.

The slow burn of the book feels more intentional in the sequel, than in the original book. This is mainly because Blake is trying to get us to ask the same questions the characters are asking as she builds up the new plot and story beats.

The world has suffered zero, as it still remains creepy, interesting and alive as it and the characters interact with one another. This time around, the creepy factor of the world is turned up quiet a bit, as not only does the reader have a better understanding of what could be lurking around the corner, but also because of the new locations the book takes the cast and the readers.

Despite all of these positives the sequel is definitely not perfect. One of the major issues, that persisted from the first book, is that Cas is an overly edgy main character. Carmel and Thomas, as well as the interesting cast of side characters, are way more interesting than Cas. Although there are plenty of reasons for Cas to act the way he does, it still feels like he’s edgy just for the sake of it. In the sequel Cas continues to be the weakest character in the book. However, if you were able to put up with it through out the first book, then you will have no problem putting up with him throughout this one.

Another major downside is Cas’s better half, the character who gives the book it’s name sake is barely present throughout the book. While this is intentional, as Anna’s absence serves as the driving force behind the book’s plot, the book would have been more interesting with her. It feels odd to read a book called “Girl of Nightmares,” when the girl of nightmares is barely present throughout the book. Anna was one of the best characters in the original book, and her absence makes the cast feel hollow.

Despite these flaws the book delivers as an excellent sequel and an excellent ghost centered story. “Girl Of Nightmares” puts all the of the pieces given to it by the first book together nicely. The book fits the spooky season and the chilly and rainy weather currently visiting Stephenville, so if you are looking for a nice book to read while wrapped in a nice blanket, then “The Girl of Nightmares” is a great read and a great follow up to “Anna Dressed In Blood.”

“Anna Dressed in Blood” and “Girl of Nightmares” can both be purchased from the Amazon Store.