Tarleton+announces+spring+football+schedule

On Aug 10, 2020 Tarleton State University’s Athletics Department made an announcement that the TSU football season would be delayed until the 2021 Spring Semester. Recently the official schedule for the 2021 spring semester football season was released.

The first game of the season will be on Feb. 13, 2021. In this game TSU will face off against McNeese State University. Tarleton currently has a 0 wins – 1 loss record against MSU. This game will be a home game.

The second game of the season will be an away game at New Mexico State University’s Aggie Memorial Stadium, in Las Cruces, NM. This game will take place on Feb. 20, 2021. Tarleton currently has no match data against NMSU.

The third game of the season will be a home game against Dixie State University on Feb. 27, 2021. There will also be another game against DSU on Mar. 13, 2021. The game against DSU, on Mar. 13, 2021, will be an away game, at the Greater Zion Stadium, in St. George, UT. Tarleton currently has no match data against DSU.

The fourth game of the season will be a home game against Mississippi College. This game will take place on Mar. 6, 2021. Tarleton currently has no match data against MC.

Tarleton will have two Homecoming games for the spring 2021 semester. The first will be on Mar. 20, 2021 and the second on Mar. 27, 2021. The first Homecoming game will be against Midwestern State University. Tarleton currently has a 11 wins – 6 loss record against MSU. The second Homecoming game will be against Northeastern State University. Tarleton currently has a 4 wins – 1 loss record against NSU.

The times for all of the matches are currently to be announced. More information about the spring 2021 football schedule can be found at https://tarletonsports.com/sports/football.