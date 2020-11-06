Halloween does not have to be unsafe to be spooky

Halloween is this Saturday and, while it is fun time to dress up and eat too much candy, it can also be quite dangerous.

Traditionally, most people only worry about the occasional clown encounter or the possibility of eating poisoned candy, however, their are plenty of other potential threats to worry about during the spooky season, especially on Halloween night.

Chief Matt Welch, from the University Police Department, provided some practical advice for students going out on Halloween.

“Make sure that your friends who are staying in know where you are going and when you plan on coming back so they know where you are. Also, know where you are going so that you can ask a friend to come get you or call a Lyft,” Welch said.

Not knowing where you are going could put you in a potentially dangerous situation.

According to Welch, one of the most important things to do when going out, not just during Halloween, is to watch your drink.

“Whether alcohol or not, make sure your drink is with you and you know the source,” Welch said.

Tampering with drinks is a lot easier than people might think. Being aware of your surroundings and keeping an eye on your drink could protect you and your friend’s drinks from being tampered with,” Welch said. “When someone leaves the table, make sure you watch their drinks so that no one tampers with it.”

Leaving your drink, even for a second, could give someone the opportunity to slip something in it. Making sure that someone you trust is watching your drink, while you are gone, could prevent dangerous situations. If you do have to leave the table, make sure you have someone go with you, as there is always safety in numbers.

“Stay in groups, do not go off on your own and never be alone,” Welch said.

Even if you are just going to the bathroom, it is a good idea to go in pairs.

Something to keep in mind is that a lot of children are out on Halloween trick-or-treating.

“When you are going out, remember that Halloween is mostly for little kids and there will be children out. Not all costumes are reflective, so drive safely and be aware of your surroundings,” Welch said.

Another thing to keep in mind is your choice of costume.

“Be cognizant of your costume. You may think it is funny, but it may be offensive and it may be misinterpreted legally,” Welch said.

Another important thing is to have a designated driver.

“If you are going to go out, make sure to have a designated driver and make sure they stick to it,” Welch said.

Not having a designated driver could not only cause legal trouble, but also put you and other people’s lives in danger.

One of the biggest things to be aware of is your choices. Choosing to be unsafe and not designating a sober driver can not only put lives at risk, but also your future.

“Think of how many professions that getting a drunk driving charge would completely jeopardize where you can no longer go into that [field],” Welch said. “I think the majority of students are responsible and do the right thing, but there are always going to be a few who don’t.”

Some of these precautions may seem small and insignificant, but utilizing these simple tasks could prevent you from a lot of trouble and could even save your life.

It is important to take every safety measure possible, not just during Halloween, but during all times of the year, as you never know what or who is seeking to cause you, or your friends harm.

When going out, let a friend know where you are going. If necessary, call a Lyft or Taxiville. Taxiville services can be found on their website at taxivilletx.com or by phone at 254-434-8998.

Remember to stay safe and enjoy the spooky season that ends this weekend.