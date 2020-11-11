Alpha+Gamma+Rho+continues+Angel+Tree+service+initiative

COVID-19 can’t stop the holiday cheer. In the spirit of giving, Tarleton State University’s Alpha Gamma Rho (AGR), with the help of the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, is once again bringing joy to children in need this holiday season, through their annual Angel Tree Event. According to Tarleton State University’s Greek Life handbook, Alpha Gamma Rho was founded at Ohio State University on Oct. 10, 1904. The Beta Sigma Chapter was chartered on Oct. 3, 1992. Their philanthropic efforts focus on the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. AGR’s motto is “to make better men” which is a motto clearly shown through the Angel Tree Event each year. Alpha Gamma Rho is a Greek chapter filled with tradition, and the Angel Tree event is a longstanding tradition that over the years has helped children in need and their families around the holidays. “The purpose of this event is to provide children and families who are in need and live in the surrounding areas with a wonderful holiday season,” Assistant Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, Stephanie Chambers, said. Angel Tree is a program where information about children and families in need are collected to see what they need most during the holiday season. AGR reaches out to low income families in Stephenville, Dublin, DeLeon and Gorman in order to get requests, for gifts, from the children and their families. How it works is an individual or organization will adopt an angel and purchase gifts for them with the information sheet they receive. Alpha Gamma Rho and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life partner to make this happen by collecting the information, marketing the event, coordinating the adoptions and delivering the gifts to their respective areas. There are many ways that students, faculty, staff and organizations can get involved in this event. The easiest way is by adopting one of the angels. When you adopt an angel, you will use their information sheet to give them gifts and make their holiday season a little bit more joyful. Those who chose to adopt an angel are encouraged to buy winter clothing items, as well as other essential items that the kids will enjoy and appreciate, such as toys. Large electronics and gaming systems are discouraged, as the emphasis is on helping these children get the items they need this holiday season. However, as many people may not be in the position to spend a lot of money purchasing gifts, a simple monetary donation is also accepted. When the event is over and they are about to deliver the gifts, they go shopping for angels who may have not been adopted or may need more added to their gifts. Making a monetary donation helps purchase the gifts that are still needed. While some people may not be able to adopt an angel or make a monetary gift, you can still help by spreading the word on social media or to your friends and family. “The community is so welcoming to Tarleton, we see this as a small way that the Tarleton community is able to give back,” Chambers said. Last year AGR was able to help over 144 children, with the event raising $450 total. This was possible due to the roughly 120 people who donated to last year’s Angel Tree Event. Angel Tree is still currently ongoing, with tabling’s ran by the AGR president and current AGR members, located in the Barry B. Thompson Student Center. Angels can be adopted until Nov. 23. More information about Angel Tree can be found at the table in the TSC or in the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life in TSC 201J.