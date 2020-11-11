Residence Hall Association seeks new residents to lead

Dr. Hurley and his daughter Blakely with Residence Hall Association members at the 2020 launching of the ducks.

The Tarleton State University Residence Hall Association fosters a positive environment and community for all residence halls. In addition, Residence Hall Association provides cultural diversity, community, educational and co-curricular programming to increase student engagement within the Tarleton community.

“Our main goal is to create a positive environment and living community in all residence halls. Residence Hall Association provides educational and cocurricular programs and events structured around building community and increasing cultural diversity,” Executive Director of Residence Hall Association, Bryan Hicks said.

Under the Residence Hall Association each residence hall has a leadership team, known as The Residence Hall Council. Each Residence Hall Council plans events and socials within their facilities in order to promote Residence Hall Association’s mission of building community, creating change and enhancing campus life.

The Residence Hall Councils are comprised of a Hall Council Chair, Chair for Administration and Finance, Chair of Promotions and Chair of Advocacy and Inclusion. These positions are currently open and individuals interested in these positions can reach out with any questions, or other inquires at [email protected] edu.

The Residence Hall Association is a student-led organization, that is focused on the well-being and betterment of the on-campus community. To learn more about serving on the Residence Hall Council you can attend the Residence Hall Association General Assembly meetings every Monday at 5:03 p.m. in TSC Room 27. It is also possible to attend the meetings online, via zoom, if you are unable to attend the meeting face-to-face.

Serving on a Residence Hall Council is also a good way to learn about Residence Life before applying to be a Residential Leader. Gaining knowledge and experience prior to going through the Residential Leader application process will give students a competitive edge against other applicants.

Working as a Residential Leader gives students the opportunity to be directly involved in housing. It also gives students important and marketable skills, such as leadership skills, communication skills and allows students to be a part of a team. The time spent on the Residence Hall Association Executive Board would also provide students with first hand experience of what it’s like working as someone who’s responsible for many aspects to on campus living.

Residence Hall Association is responsible for writing the important legislation that directly impacts those who live on campus, such as previous passed legislation that brought free laundry, cable and WiFi to the residence halls.

“Residence Hall Association strives to enhance campus life, by building community within residence halls by creating programming for residents and seeks to create change by assessing resident’s needs and creating legislation to set plans in action,” Hicks said.

Residence Hall Association’s Residence Hall Councils are primarily composed of freshmen who are interested in planning and organizing events within their residence halls. This does not mean that only freshmen are allowed to join, as any student, regardless of classification, can join the Residence Hall Association.

“Residence Hall Association is a great organization to get involved in, no matter your classification. By getting involved in our hall governments or Executive Board, students have the opportunity to grow their leadership skills by attending conferences hosted all around the United States,” Hicks said.

There are over 30 opportunities in the Residence Hall Association for students to serve and gain leadership skills. The Residence Hall Association is also completely free to join and there are no monthly or yearly dues to stay involved.

Residence Hall Association is able to host many events on campus. Some of these events include; T-Week Color Celebration, Launching of the Ducks, Halloween in the Halls and Campus Lighting, which is hosted with the Tarleton Activities Board and the Student Government Association.

“Residence Hall Association’s Residence Hall Councils also put on events within their own residence halls in order to create a ‘home away from home’ feel for our students,” Hicks said.

Residence Hall Association provides those interested, a chance to have a active role in their Residence Halls. By joining the Residence Hall Association Council, students who are chosen are able to have their voice and the voices of the students they represent heard.

Residence Hall Association also has an office located in Centennial Hall that is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Information about the Residence Hall Association and applying for the Residence Hall Council can be found on their social media @TarletonRHA, their TexanSync page or by email at [email protected]