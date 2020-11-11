W.K. Gordon fourth annual Trunk or Treat

The W.K. Gordon Trunk or Treat will be at the W.K. Gordon center at 65258 Interstate 20, Mingus, Texas on Oct. 31, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Want to celebrate Halloween while also remaining safe and following COVID-19 guidelines? This year marks the fourth year of the annual W.K. Gordon Trunk-or-Treat event. The Trunk-or-Treat event is completely free for students and families of all ages.

The W.K. Gordon Center is a Research Facility and Museum, owned and operated by Tarleton State University. The museum is located in Mingus, Texas in historic Thurber on what would have been the brick plant property.

Thurber was one of the most important mine sites in the state of Texas. Every small business, house, saloon, school and church in Thurber was owned and operated by the Texas and Pacific Coal Company. Many people traveled from all over the world just to live and work in Thurber, which in turn made the town rich in diversity.

The W.K. Gordon Center offers a glimpse into the history of what was once a booming town. The museum offers informative exhibits from residents, photos and films showing the ways people lived and thrived in such a booming town, as well as a special collections library inside the museum.

Trunk-or-Treat is a trick-or-treat event that has been held on the museum grounds for four years. The event started as a way to bring the community together for a night of spooky festivities. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The address to the W.K. Gordon Museum is 65258 I-20 Mingus, Texas 76463.

For past events, booth holders have brought games for trunk-or-treaters to play, and bounce houses have been considered before bad weather has hit, but due to COVID-19 none of that is possible this year.

“Due to COVID-19, the max capacity of the museum has to be determined by our bad weather plan. The past years have all resulted in bad weather making the event entirely indoors. Should it be cold or rainy the event will once again be entirely indoors,” W.K. Gordon Museum Associate, Lea Hart, said. “Our plan for COVID-19 precautions also consists of participants over the age of 10 wearing masks or face shields. We also ask that all participants social distance and follow the one way marked path through the museum. Staff will be disinfecting the bathroom and all high traffic areas at regular intervals.”

COVID-19 has taken over most of our lives, but we don’t have to allow it to take over one of the most beloved holidays. If you are looking for a fun way to spend Halloween then trunk-or-treating is not only expense free, but it is a fun family-friendly and engaging event, that allows you to celebrate Halloween, while also staying safe.