Blake’s homemade (store bought) walnut brownies
Ingredients:
- 2/3 cup of 1-2-3 vegetable Oil
- ¼ cup of water
- 2 eggs
- Fisher Chef’s Natural Chopped Walnuts
- One box of Pillsbury Chocolate Fudge Brownie mix
- Non-stick cooking spray
You will need:
- Large bowl
- 9×9 inch pan
- Mixing spoon
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Coat the bottom of the pan with non-stick cooking spray.
- Add brownie mix, oil, water, eggs and desired amount of walnuts in a large bowl and stir until smooth.
- Pour mixture into pan and spread even.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 35-37 minutes.
- Cut and serve when cooled.
This recipe costs around $10 to make and makes one nine inch pan of brownies.