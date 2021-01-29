Blake’s homemade (store bought) walnut brownies

Blake Smith, Creative Editor|January 29, 2021

Blake Smith/The JTAC

Ronique Caldwell showing off finished brownie product. Tip: Use measuring cups for better outcome.

Ingredients:

  • 2/3 cup of 1-2-3 vegetable Oil
  • ¼ cup of water
  • 2 eggs
  • Fisher Chef’s Natural Chopped Walnuts
  • One box of Pillsbury Chocolate Fudge Brownie mix
  • Non-stick cooking spray

    Adriana DeLeon cleaning cooking area and preheating oven. (Blake Smith/The JTAC)

You will need:

  • Large bowl
  • 9×9 inch pan
  • Mixing spoon

    Adriana DeLeon carefully pouring desired amount of walnuts into batter. (Blake Smith/The JTAC)

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Coat the bottom of the pan with non-stick cooking spray.
  3. Add brownie mix, oil, water, eggs and desired amount of walnuts in a large bowl and stir until smooth.
  4. Pour mixture into pan and spread even.
  5. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-37 minutes.
  6. Cut and serve when cooled.

    When mixing batter, make sure there is no raw brownie mix leftover. (Blake Smith/The JTAC)

This recipe costs around $10 to make and makes one nine inch pan of brownies.