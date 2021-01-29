Blake’s homemade (store bought) walnut brownies

Ronique Caldwell showing off finished brownie product. Tip: Use measuring cups for better outcome.

Ingredients:

2/3 cup of 1-2-3 vegetable Oil

¼ cup of water

2 eggs

Fisher Chef’s Natural Chopped Walnuts

One box of Pillsbury Chocolate Fudge Brownie mix

Non-stick cooking spray

You will need:

Large bowl

9×9 inch pan

Mixing spoon

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Coat the bottom of the pan with non-stick cooking spray. Add brownie mix, oil, water, eggs and desired amount of walnuts in a large bowl and stir until smooth. Pour mixture into pan and spread even. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-37 minutes. Cut and serve when cooled.

This recipe costs around $10 to make and makes one nine inch pan of brownies.