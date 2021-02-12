Softball swings into the spring 2021 season

The Tarleton State University Texan Women’s Softball team kicks off their 2021 season with a tournament weekend starting on Friday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. and ending on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. This tournament will take place in Abilene, TX.

The Softball season ended abruptly due to COVID-19, in March of 2020 with a 19-4 winning season. Their last game took place in Stephenville on March 6, 2020 against the University of Texas, where the Texans won 3-0 during the first game and 10-6 during the second game.

The Texan Women’s Softball team has been a fierce competitor since 2017 when head Coach Mark Cumpian took over. In 2017, Coach Cumpian made history at Tarleton by qualifying for the NCAA postseason as the first rookie head coach. He then lead his team to win 35 games in the debut season while earning the 7th seed in the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament.

There are 28 players on the Texan Women’s Softball team.

A special look at the Texan Women’s Softball senior, number 20, Destiny Crumpley. Crumpley is from Little Elm, TX, where she attended Little Elm high school and played softball. She then went to Arkansas Tech, where she played 54 games, starting as a freshman. Crumpley then transferred to Tarleton her sophomore year and has been here ever since. She started her Texan Women’s Softball journey in 2018 against St. Edwards with a season record of three hits, five runs batted in (RBI), and two runs scored.

Later on, in her senior year, Crumpley started in all games during the 2020 season until her season was cut short due to COVID-19. However, that was not going to stop her from obtaining a few records; which were a season-best five RBI in Feb. 2020 [the second-highest RBI on the team], Crumpley also led the Texan Women’s Softball team to the highest slugging percentage and the second-highest batting average.

Some players to watch for, in batting for Texan Women’s Softball include Georgia Capell a junior outfielder.

She started playing softball at Tarleton during her freshman year in 2018 and was named the first freshman in Tarleton program history to be an All-American.

Next in pitching is Tristan Bridges. Bridges started her Texan Women’s Softball career in 2019 as a freshman. During her freshman year she, along with the rest of her team, advanced to the Lone Star Conference Championship game and made it to the third round of the NCAA regional tournament. During her sophomore year, she pitched nine games and started eight of those. Her season was cut short but before she ended the season, she had 33 strikeouts.

With Texan Women’s Softball revving back up again in February, be on the lookout for some great games. The first home Women’s Softball games will be on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m. and again at 3:30 p.m. at the Tarleton Softball Complex against Texas A&M Prairie View. Tickets will be available to purchase before the game.