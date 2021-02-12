Tarleton’s Cross Country teams sprint into the 2021 season

The Tarleton State University Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams started their 2021 season off with a bang.

The Cross Country teams began their spring 2021 Division 1 season on Jan. 29, at the Incarnate Word Invitational (UWI) in San Antonio, TX.

Three members of the Tarleton Cross Country teams set personal records at the UWI Invitational in San Antonio. The members, who set personal records, for the Men’s Cross Country team included sophomore Kevin Baez and senior Johnnie Wilkinson. Sophomore Jenna Brazeal also set a personal record at UIW Invitational for the Women’s Cross Country team. The Women’s Cross Country team ran a 6k and finished 7th overall with a total time of 2:03:18; the average time was 24:39 leaving them with a score of 169. The Men’s Cross Country team ran an 8k and finished 5th with a total time of 2:12:54; the average time was 26:34 leaving them with a score of 140.

The Cross Country teams ended their previous seasons on Nov. 9, 2019 at the NCAA South Central Regional Championship. The 2019-2020 season had to be cut short due to COVID-19. The Men’s Cross Country team placed 10th overall and the Women’s Cross Country team finished 14th overall. At the 2019 NCAA South Central Regional Championships the men’s team had scored approximately 318 points and the women’s team scored 437 points overall.

Head Coach Pat Ponder, started his Tarleton Cross Country and Track and Field coaching career in 2007. Since his 2007 arrival, Coach Ponder has obtained many Tarleton records. He has had approximately 48 student-athletes from Tarleton earn the All-American status, and has also obtained three National Championships in track and field. Coach Ponder also coached the first Tarleton Men’s All-American Cross Country team and oversaw the First National Championship Cross Country race at Tarleton. Coach Ponder coaches nine men and eight women for the Cross Country teams.

At the UWI Invitational, on the women’s team, Jenna Brazeal placed 26th overall and first for Tarleton, receiving a score of 24, a time of 23:16.7 and an average mile time of 6:14.6.

Johnnie Wilkinson placed 30th overall and second for Tarleton, receiving a score of 27, a time of 23:31.9 and an average mile time of 6:18.7.

Imani Williams placed 35th overall and third for Tarleton, receiving a score of 31, a time of 23:54.6, and an average mile time of 6:24.8.

Kaleigh Ellis placed 52nd overall and fourth for Tarleton, receiving a score of 43, a time of 25:50.8 and an average mile time of 6:55.9.

Lastly, Magaly Lopez placed 56th overall and fifth for Tarleton, receiving a score of 44, a time of 26:44.6 and an average mile time of 7:10.3.

At the UWI Invitational on the Men’s Cross Country team, Kevin Baez placed 6th overall and first for Tarleton, receiving a score of 5, a time of 24:43.2 and an average mile time of 4:58.4.

Bryer Atkinson placed 34th overall and second for Tarleton, receiving a score of 31, a time of 26:47.4 and an average mile time of 5:23.3.

Dominick Vastlik placed 35th overall and third for Tarleton, receiving a score of 32, a time of 26:50.5 and an average mile time of 5:24.0.

Riley McClure placed 36th overall and fourth for Tarleton, receiving a score of 33, a time of 26:53.0 and an average mile time of 5:24.5.

Lucas Kurtz placed 46th overall and fifth for Tarleton, receiving a score of 39, a time of 27:40.7 and an average mile time of 5:34.1.

With the Cross Country teams second meet coming up on Feb. 27. Be on the lookout for some great runners to represent Tarleton.

Their second meet will be in Seattle, WA. on Saturday, Feb. 27.

As the Tarleton Cross Country teams make a comeback after their 2020 season was cut short, it is sure to be an exciting season. Be sure to support the team!