Recipe: Gammie’s Pancakes

Kiley Kocian, Contributor|February 12, 2021

Kiley Kocian/The JTAC

Kiley Kocian sifting flour to make Gammie’s fluffy flapjacks.

This recipe makes 12 medium pancakes and costs approximately $15.
Ingredients:
1 ¼ cup sifted all-purpose flour
3 teaspoons baking powder
3 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 egg (beaten)
1 cup milk
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
Butter or butter spray (to grease the pan)
Chocolate chips or blueberries (Optional)

Ingredients needed in order to prepare Gammie’s pancakes. (Milk can be substituted if needed.) (Kiley Kocian/The JTAC)

Utensils Needed:
Spoon
Bowl (for dry ingredients)
Measuring cup
Measuring spoons
Pan (Griddle pan preferred)

Finished product of Gammie’s pancakes. Results may vary. (Kiley Kocian/The JTAC)

Instructions:
Sift dry ingredients together in bowl.
Wisk wet ingredients together in measuring cup.
Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until combined. Leave some lumps!
Spoon batter onto hot, oiled pan. (Hint: I like to put the batter back into the measuring cup to make pouring the pancakes easier)
Cook until bubbles form around the edge of the pancake. Flip and finish cooking on the other side.
Serve!