Recipe: Gammie’s Pancakes

This recipe makes 12 medium pancakes and costs approximately $15.

Ingredients:

1 ¼ cup sifted all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 egg (beaten)

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Butter or butter spray (to grease the pan)

Chocolate chips or blueberries (Optional)

Utensils Needed:

Spoon

Bowl (for dry ingredients)

Measuring cup

Measuring spoons

Pan (Griddle pan preferred)

Instructions:

Sift dry ingredients together in bowl.

Wisk wet ingredients together in measuring cup.

Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until combined. Leave some lumps!

Spoon batter onto hot, oiled pan. (Hint: I like to put the batter back into the measuring cup to make pouring the pancakes easier)

Cook until bubbles form around the edge of the pancake. Flip and finish cooking on the other side.

Serve!