Upcoming+Sports

Now that Tarleton Sports have commenced after a long-awaited and anticipated pause, there are many exciting things happening. Because of the effects of COVID-19, there are many sports happening at once that usually do not occur at the same time. Tarleton Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Cross Country are all happening now. Track and Field are not far behind these sports, and will soon be opening their season.

Tarleton Football made their Division 1 debut on Saturday, Feb. 13 vs. McNeese. The game resulted in double overtime and unfortunately, a loss. The next week Tarleton Football played New Mexico State and won 43-17.

The following weekend, the Texans played Dixie State on Saturday, Feb. 27 and lost 26-14. On Saturday, March 6, Tarleton state will have its family weekend game against Mississippi College at 2 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. This will be Mississippi State’s first football game of their season. The following weekend Tarleton football will be traveling to St. George, Utah to play Dixie State for the second time at Greater Zion Stadium at 8 p.m.

The Tarleton Volleyball team started their season in January 2021. So far, they have played schools such as Stephen F. Austin, California Baptist, UT Arlington, Texas Christian University, and many more. The next three volleyball games will be home for the Texans. Tarleton Volleyball will be playing Dixie State at 6 p.m., on March 8. The following night, Tarleton will play Dixie State again at 6 p.m. This will be Dixie State’s 13th game and Tarleton’s 16th game. After those games, Tarleton State will be playing Texas Tech Thursday, March 11, at 4 p.m. in Wisdom Volleyball Gym. Texas Tech has played 18 games so far.

Men’s Basketball started in November against Dallas Christian University. Since then, they have played 20 games. Those including, Texas A&M, Abilene Christian, Baylor and many other schools. On Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6, Tarleton State will be playing University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to finish up its last games of the 2020-2021 season. These games will take place in Edinburg, Texas at UTRGV Field house. You can watch these games on the WAC Digital Network on TV or through Tarleton Sports or listen to them on KTRL 90.5 FM.

Women’s Basketball Stared in November 2020 against North Texas. Since they have played 22 games. Those games including, Florida, Lamar University, Chicago State and many other schools. Wednesday, March 3, at 6 P.M. Tarleton will play Utah Valley at Home in Wisdom Gym. On Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6, the Texans will be playing UTRGV to finish up the 2020-2021 season. These games will take place at 7 P.M. in Stephenville at Wisdom Gym.

Tarleton Baseball has played nine games so far in their 2021 Division 1 season. Some of those schools being Abilene Christian, Texas A&M, Northwestern State and more. Tarleton Baseball started off their season on Feb. 20, against Abilene Christian twice and again the following day. The next three games will be away in Conway, AR. The Texans will be playing Central Arkansas on Friday, March 5 at 6 p.m., Missouri State on Saturday, March 6, at 12 p.m., and Central Arkansas again on Saturday, March 6, at 4 p.m. Any games after the ones mentioned above will be home games for the Texans.

Tarleton Softball has so far played 16 games in their Division 1 season. Some of those schools being North Texas, Oklahoma State University, The University of Oklahoma and more. Tarleton Softball kicked off their season on Friday, Feb. 20, against Witcha State after their three games against Northwestern state had been canceled. The next four games will be away in Ruston, LA. The Texans will be playing Louisiana Tech on Friday, March 5, at 6 p.m., Baylor on Saturday, March 6, at 12 P.M., Louisiana Tech again on Saturday, March 6 at 5 p.m., and Baylor again on Sunday, March 7, at 1:30 p.m. The next series of games after those will be in Prairie View.

Tarleton Tennis has played nine games thus far in their Division 1 season. Some of those schools being Texas State, TCU, Sam Houston, and more. Tarleton Tennis kicked off their season on Saturday, Jan. 16, against Texas Christian University. The next two games will be away in Georgetown, TX, and then home in Stephenville. The Texans will be playing Southwestern on Saturday, March 6, at 2 p.m., and South Dakota on Wednesday, March 10, at 11 a.m.

The Tarleton Track and Field team will be preparing for their first Division 1 track meet. This season they will be competing against the University of Texas, North Texas, Baylor, Texas A&M and more. The Track and Field team’s first meet is on Thursday, March 18, going until Saturday, March 20 at Wes Kittley ACU Invitational, in Abilene, TX.