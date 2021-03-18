Living in all caps: college bucket lists

In the cinematic realm, creating a bucket list is something you do when you have five months left to live and you have miraculously fallen in love with a boy across the hall in the hospital who somehow also only has five months left to live. You two fall in love, follow all your dreams and then three months later, one of you kicks the bucket, the other one makes it to the top of the transplant list and they are given a second chance to do the things you never got the chance to do. Award me an Emmy because that was cinematic gold.

The reality of a bucket list, however, is quite morbid. Our generation is quite morbid too though so we have managed to turn bucket lists into fun summer activities to complete with our closest friends. In fact, my roommates and I have our own active bucket list and if 2020 taught us anything it’s that you should start living in all caps. Living in all caps means that you will live life to the fullest at all times even if it makes you look or feel silly. So, Texans, let’s live in all caps!

Watch the sunrise, eat ice cream on the recreation field, get dressed in ball gowns to walk around Walmart, take a super long road trip just to get food that we could have gotten from the student center and leave the state to go on a hike. The list of things my roommates and I want to do goes on and on forever.

How do you make a bucket list though?

Step one is to find people worth living in all caps with. They say that you find your future husband or wife in college but in reality, college is the time to find your bridesmaids or groomsmen. Of course, if you happen to run into your soulmate in the stir fry line, you’re lucky but these four years are all about friends.

This is the time to weed out the sour and keep the sweet. It’s time to test your pals and see who is worthy enough to embark on your bucket list adventure with you! First, ask them if they want to go to the beach with you Sunday night at 11:30 p.m. If they logically say no, they are not your friends. If they jump up and down and suggest you stop at McDonalds first, pack your bags and pick your dresses because you have officially found your bridesmaids.

Step two is to write down a list of crazy things you’ve always wanted to do but were too scared to try. Leave the state, go zip lining, go to a drive in movie, take a trip to a lake, go to Six Flags, go to a wildlife safari, have a spa day or binge watch every single movie in the Pixar Universe. The list does not have to be full of crazy activities like skydiving or bungee jumping. Add in a few activities that are normal everyday things like movie marathons and pajama parties. The fun thing about bucket lists is that you can never be wrong. Once you’ve gathered your strong group of gal pals (or guys), start talking about all the things you wish you could’ve done during the year long quarantine or lock down. If you just can’t seem to think of activities, consider purchasing the Adventure Challenge Book: Friends Edition.

Step three is to take a picture. It’s time to capture the moments that make life worth living. Personally, I love to scrapbook but for those that do not get excited when they think about glitter glue and ribbon, make a digital photo album to share with your friends. Buy a Polaroid! They’re inexpensive and aesthetic. If you prefer taking pictures on your phone, buy a Polaroid portable printer! The most important part of creating a bucket list is the memories and a picture is worth 1,000 words. A bucket list photo wall or album will also come in handy when you want to show your wedding guests how you picked your bridal party.

Living in all caps isn’t easy but you never have to do it alone. That’s the beauty of life. You never have to live it alone. Even if you can’t find three weirdos to support your wildest dreams, that’s okay because you only really need one. Find some friends, plan a trip (or three), pack some bags and take pictures. The point of the bucket list is to live out loud but that does not mean you need to do it to spice up your Instagram feed. Living in all caps means that you are learning to live for yourself. Make that list and live out loud.