Silver Wings celebrates four years of business

Silver Wings Boutique is a mother-daughter owned business that believes in family values and inner beauty. Silver Wings is located at 2855 W Washington St. in Stephenville, Texas. Silver Wings is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Silver Wings Boutique offers a classy, chic collection of clothes for women of all ages.

Cynthia Huckabee, the owner of Silver Wings Boutique, has spent the last several years as a mother-daughter duo building a brand women have come to know and love. She is committed to helping women of all ages feel beautiful. She has contributed to many different industries throughout her career, from beauty, bookkeeping, to the firearms industry. While bookkeeping was a big part of her career it led her to managing family owned retail gun stores. It was there she learned the ins and outs of retail.

In search of something more creative, she opened Silver Wings Boutique in 2017. As a self described music lover that says cooking is relaxing, you will often find her in the kitchen. She has lived in Stephenville, Texas for 37 years where she is a wife, mother, and Lala. Huckabee has not only created a brand that encourages women to love the way they look but she has also made Silver Wings a family establishment that every customer can appreciate. Silver Wings prides itself on its family values and customer service. Huckabee expresses her love and appreciation for her family everyday with her daughter and co-owner, Kali Osinga.

“Kali and I have the best time. We have totally different personalities and two totally different styles so I feel like we make a really good pair. We get along very well, we push each other to be our best and have grown so much together. I love that I have a business that she can bring her daughter to work when she has to! Family is so important to me so it truly is a joy to work with my daughter,” Cynthia Huckabee said.

Aside from the boutique’s values, the process in which the name was chosen is also unique to the store and its vision.

“I came up with the name Silver Wings because dancing to the Merle Haggard song always brought good memories for me and I wanted the name to be something meaningful. So many people can relate to that song and it definitely touches an older generation. Also, the name wasn’t taken which was hard to find,” Huckabee said.

COVID-19 has affected Silver Wings, but it has also encouraged a boost in their online activity as well as encouraging a strong bond between the staff and its employees.

“Since COVID-19, we moved to our new location two weeks before everything was shut down. In the beginning, it was rough. There were a lot of unknowns and stress, but we started working on our website more and sold things that way and we could come back and have our biggest year yet. I absolutely adore all the girls that work with me, we have fun, we laugh together, and the customers really like all the girls. I am blessed to have the team I do,” Huckabee said.

Co-owner and daughter of Huckabee, Kali, runs the official Silver Wings Instagram account as well as the online store while Huckabee runs the Facebook account.

Although Silver Wings is currently a small, local business, Huckabee has plans on expanding in the near future.

“I am an entrepreneur so I am always thinking about what I’m going to do next. I have really considered opening other locations, so expansion is a possibility,” Huckabee said.

Silver Wings boutique has a lot of fun events coming up soon. On April 1, 2021, the boutique will be celebrating its four year anniversary. There are currently a number of events planned for the celebration such as drinks, food and extended operating hours. There will be special deals and giveaways as well to be announced via social media. On April 3, 2021 at 4 p.m. on College Street in front of Hearsay Wine Bar, Silver Wings will be putting on a fashion show followed by a concert featuring Rehme Sutton and Joey Green.

Silver Wings boutique can be found on Instagram @silverwingsboutique or online at silverwingsboutique.com.