Tarleton celebrates 100 years of The Purple Poo

This year Tarleton State University’s Purple Poo are celebrating 100 years of riveting spirit, rich tradition and extensive family. The Purple Poo are arguably the most famous students on campus, as they are seen at numerous university events such as Tarleton football games, bingo nights, or even walking around campus during the week. If you are lucky, you may even find yourself sitting down to have a bite to eat with them at the dining hall.

To commemorate the Purple Poo’s 100 year birthday, a celebration was held at the intramural complex that began at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 18. Among the festivities were food trucks available for students including Stephenville’s own Grumps who were giving out free burgers and bags of chips, the Purple Truck and even Bang Energy. With student organizations, Purple Poo alumni and hundreds of students in attendance, this night was certainly one to remember.

“I was very excited… I couldn’t stop smiling the whole time,” Purple Poo alumna and country music singer, Courtney Patton said.

Patton kicked off the evening with a stunning performance of singing and playing guitar in her own TTS robe, from when she was part of the Purple Poo during her time at Tarleton. She was elated to be able to play at such a historical celebration.

Following Patton’s performance, Tarleton’s 16th president Dr. James Hurley presented The Purple Poo with three awards from various state officials. Of these included two flags that were flown over the Texas State Capitol. The flag that will hang in the Barry B. Thompson Student Center was from Texas Senator Drew Springer, a Texas House resolution and the flag that will be auctioned for the Purple Poo scholarship fund was from Texas Representative Shelby Slawson. There was also a resolution from Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp, and lastly a proclamation from Governor Gregg Abbot that were presented. President Hurley also declared the third Thursday of every March Purple Poo Day.

“This is my last homecoming, so I have to go to whatever I can before I am an Alumni,” senior, Garrett Munchrath said.

Munchrath was very excited to be attending such a once in a lifetime event during his last year as a Texan. Among others was student Tyler Nerada, he was very proud of the Purple Poo.

“They [bring] so much energy to every event [and] they make everyone feel welcome [when attending events around campus,]” Nerada said.

Following these presentations was singer Jimmie Allen who has previously been nominated for Best New Country Artist at the 2020 iHeartRadio awards show, New Artist of the Year at the 2020 CMA’s and Breakthrough Video of the year at the 2019 CMT awards. Allen put on a very audience engaging show, throwing guitar picks and even his own signed T-shirt into the crowd. He sang many hit songs including some by artist Morgan Wallen along with other country classics. He performed some of his original songs which included “Underdogs, “Best Shot” and “This is Us” which was originally a duet with popular artist Noah Cyrus.

Overall, the centennial celebration for one of Tarleton’s most loved organization was certainly memorable and enjoyed by those in attendance. It was able to bring together many Purple Poo Alumni, friends and families for a celebration that will be remembered for years to come. The Purple Poo will go on for many more years stealing the hearts of Tarleton’s students and fans, as they continue to create more memories and traditions along the way.