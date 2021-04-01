Students crave new restaurants on campus

Tarleton State University made the move to Division 1 in the fall of 2020, this move has helped the Stephenville campus come booming back to life after COVID-19. With this growth students are looking for more activities and restaurants to be added closer to campus.

On March 24, 2021 the JTAC’s Instagram ran a few polls on our story and one of the questions were “If you could add any restaurant to campus what would it be and why?”

Students and followers’ responses started to come in soon after. In total the post had around 17 responses on top of the interviews we did in person.

“Chipotle [because] it’s better than T-Birds and has better hours,” @gretchlins said.

“Chipotle for healthier food that you can take on the go,” @joserodriguez27 said.

“Chipotle because it’s delicious, healthy, filling and customizable,” @shyannembrooks said.

Chipotle and Raising Canes were the two most popular responses overall and neither chains have locations in Stephenville. The closest Raising Canes is located at 1041 E Hwy 377 in Granbury and the closest Chipotle is located at 321 E Hwy 377 in Granbury.

“Canes because who doesn’t like canes,” @andraaelizabeth18 said.

“Canes because it’s GOOOOD,” @lovelylynn_2390 said.

We also had some great ideas like Panera Bread and Potbelly’s that also do not have locations in Stephenville.

“Panera Bread has great choices,” @dnicolasa said.

“Potbelly’s [because] they have the best sandwiches and milk shakes,” @amanda_smee said.

Some of the responses were even for restaurants that already have locations in Stephenville but having a location closer to campus would be beneficial. Students who live on campus don’t often want to have to drive to the restaurant, lose their parking spot and wait in a long line like they would encounter at Taco Bell on a busy night.

Of course, Door Dash is always an option if you don’t want to leave the house but they often mark up their prices from what you would pay in the restaurant on top of the added tip for the driver. These price increases can often make the trip out cheaper despite the long lines and parking problem.

“Whataburger!!! Enough said,” @meldosseyofficial said.

“Anything healthy because we need more healthy options,” @t_hurris said.

“A bagel place with smoothies and coffee,” @sarahschaule said.

Some responders even suggested restaurants that already have locations on campus.

“Another Dunkin’ Donuts. Their coffee is amazing! So many flavors,” @alvaro_fwtx said.

Our in-person interviewees had similar responses to those of our online participants.

“I would say Pluckers but that’s just me,” Tonia Garnett said.

“BJ’s because they have a big menu,” Atleigh Hardaway said.

“Anything that’s like super diverse that doesn’t just sell one thing. You know because Chick Fil’ A just has like chicken but anything like Chili’s, something that has different options,” Taylor Sanders said.

“I feel like Jimmy John’s, I would really like fresh sandwiches,” Madison Darczi said.

We also surveyed some of the other staff members in our office.

“Raising Canes because the Chick Fil’ A in [the Barry B. Thompson Student Center] is nice and all but Raising Canes is definitely better and people drive all the way to Granbury for it,” Grassburr Editor, Dane Hazel said.

“Chipotle because Chipotle’s amazing,” The Source associate, Kylan Mills said.

“Panera Bread because they have good soup,” Creative Graphic Designer, Abagail Nichols said.

Overall it seems that Tarleton students want more diversity in their restaurant choices. This can be accomplished by adding any of the great suggestions listed in this article, around town.

