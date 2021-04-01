Sports this past week

Tarleton State University Sports are quickly approaching the end of their first Division 1 seasons.

Football is finishing up their season with only one more game left while Texan Volleyball finished up their season last week. Baseball, Softball and Track are in the middle of their seasons and Golf has two more meets to go after a great meet at the Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Panther Relays Spring Invitational. Texan Tennis will finish up their season this April.

Tarleton Volleyball finished off their season last week. They played 24 games, 12 being home, 11 being away and one being neutral. The Texans ended their season with 13 wins and 11 losses. The Texans spent their Homecoming week in Fort Worth at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena playing Texas Christian University (TCU). The last time Tarleton went up against TCU was in February of this year and they were able to beat TCU 3-1.

This time, the Texans beat TCU in a five-set match. TCU won the first set 17-25. In the second set, the Texans came back and won 25-19. Tarleton was not able to keep that momentum in the third set causing the Texans to lose 18-25. The fourth set was entertaining with Tarleton barely winning with a score of 25-23. In the fifth and final set, the Texans were victorious, winning 15-13 leaving the final score 3-2.

Tarleton finished the rest of their season with another two wins. The Texans played The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) in a two-game match up last week on Monday, March 22 at 6 p.m. at home and Tuesday, Match 23 at 6 p.m. at home.

The Texans dominated UTRGV in game one with a 3-0 victory. Game one went three sets, in set one, the Texans won 22-17 and in set two the Texans won 25-15. Lastly, in set three, the Texans won 25-13 with the top players being Amber Strange, with 17 kills and two blocks, Lauren Kersey, with six kills, Amari Franklin, with five kills and Lorin McNeil, with two kills and four blocks. In the Texans’ last game of the season, game two, they beat UTRGV again 3-1. Game two went four sets as UTRGV was ready for a comeback. Tarleton was able to sweep set one 25-14. However, UTRGV was able to come back for set two winning 27-25. In set three Tarleton got their momentum back and won 25-16. Tarleton finished the game in set four by winning 25-15.

Texan Football is coming to a close quickly after an awesome season. The Homecoming Football game was on Saturday, March 20, at 6 p.m. Tailgating kicked off at 2 p.m. after the Homecoming Parade. The Texans went up against Midwestern State University (MSU).

In the first quarter, wide receiver, Tariq Bitson, caught a 10-yard pass from quarterback, Steven Duncan. Bitson was able to drive it into the end zone for a Texan touchdown. Later, running back, Khalil Banks, made a touchdown after a 9-yard run.

The Texans then got a taste of their own medicine after MSU’s Kylan Harrison, scored after a 92-yard kickoff return. At the end of the first quarter, Tarleton’s wide receiver, Gabe Douglas, caught a 7-yard pass and was able to score another Texan touchdown. Leaving the score 20-7, Texans.

The Texans would then make another move in the second quarter.

The second quarter was started by MSU’s Justin Jones scoring a touchdown after a 4-yard run. Towards the end of the first half, Bitson once again caught a 40-yard pass from Duncan and scored another touchdown for Tarleton State, leaving the first half with a score of 27-14 with Tarleton in the lead. After halftime during the third quarter, MSU’s K’Vonte Jackson scored after a 5-yard run. In the fourth quarter, Tarleton finished off the game with running back, Ryheem Skinner, scoring the last touchdown after a 4-yard run. Leaving the score 33-21 with a Texan Homecoming win.

The following weekend, Tarleton State played Northeastern State on Saturday, March 27 at 6 p.m.

In the first quarter of the game against Northeastern State Kaylon Horton completed a 59-yard punt return for Tarleton’s first score of the game. Soon after Skinner, completed a 4-yard run for Tarleton’s second score bringing the score to 14-0.

In the second quarter Christian Hernandez made a 40-yard field goal bringing the score to 17-0.

In the third quarter Skinner completed his second score of the game, a 3-yard run, bringing the score to 24-0.

In the final quarter of the game Bitson caught an 8-yard pass from Duncan for Tarleton’s fourth touchdown of the game. The final score of the game came from Derrell Kelley III who completed a 2-yard run bringing the final score to 30-0.