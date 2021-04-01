TikTok Ramen

If you have a TikTok, I’m sure you have seen this recipe before. It’s a big hit on TikTok that everyone has been trying. I attempted it for the more skeptical heart, and I can honestly say you need to try it! The flavors complement each other, the sweetness from the brown sugar to the spiciness of the red pepper flakes, and it’s affordable, in total it only costs around $11 and serves four

Equipment needed:

• One pan

• One pot

• A pair of tongs (you can even cook your ramen in the pan, if deep enough)

Ingredients for one serving:

• One pack of ramen cooked (do not add the seasoning packet)

• Tablespoon of butter

• Tablespoon of minced garlic

• 3 tablespoons of soy sauce

• 1/4 cup of Brown Sugar

• 1/2 tablespoon crushed red pepper

• One Egg

• Everything But Bagel seasoning (optional)

Recipe:

1. In a pan you will have a tablespoon of butter at medium heat. Next add a tablespoon of minced garlic. Then add 3 tablespoons of soy sauce. After that 1/4 cup of brown sugar and 1/2 tablespoon of crushed red pepper

2. Once everything looks like a sauce-like texture go ahead and add the cooked noodles to the sauce, after the noodles are added go ahead and crack one egg into the pan and stir it around until the egg is fully cooked.

3. Once finished plate, then finally top with some Everything But Bagel seasoning and it’s complete!

This recipe is super easy to do and it does not take very long either! Go ahead try it and experience doing a trend, and having a mouthful of flavor!