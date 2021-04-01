Grab your Grasburr at Grassburr fest

The Tarleton State University Grassburr staff is holding their annual Grassburr Fest on Wed. April 14, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Heritage park. Grassburr Fest is an event where students can come to pick up some tasty treats and their free copy of the 2019-2020 Grassburr.

“Grassburr Fest is a celebration during founders’ week that gets everybody together and helps celebrate tradition. It not only encapsulates getting the yearbook but [it also] brings everybody together. The Poo sign your book, everybody signs each others books [and] we get to find out who the nominees are of Mr. and Ms. TSU. So, it’s just about a lot of tradition all rolled into one which is kind of what the yearbook is within it’s self,” Grassburr Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Bahlman said.

This year Grassburr Fest will have free food and giveaways along with special guests coming to sign yearbooks.

“[At this year’s Grassburr fest] there will be opportunities for [book] signing, there will be giveaways of T-shirts and hats and a special surprise. [There will also be] a dunk tank with staff members, right now two of those people are going to be Mikey B, and Christy O’Keef from Duck Camp,” Bahlman said. “Other than that [we will have a DJ], and there’s going to be food as well.”

In the fall the Grassburr staff also hosted Grassburr Bash which is another event where students can come to get their yearbooks but the two events are very different.

“Grassburr Bash is the first chance that people get to get their book, Grassburr Fest is a little bit different and in my eyes it’s a little more special just because it is during founders’ week when we’re putting a special emphasis on our tradition and our past. It’s just different because you add in that extra element of Mr. and Ms. TSU as well as unveiling the cover of the next Grassburr,” Bahlman said.

Bahlman was a part of last year’s Grassburr staff as well and so she has first hand experience seeing her hard work come to life in the Grassburr.

“I really like getting my book signed, a couple years ago one of the Poo signed my T-shirt [and] that was really cool. Just the signing and especially when you’ve been on [the Grassburr] staff getting to see everybody enjoy what you put out,” Bahlman said. “[I really like seeing people get excited when they] go to find their picture or when they get the Poo to sign their book you know that their going to have that forever. To me as Editor-in-Chief that’s my favorite part, it’s all fun but for me my favorite part is seeing people enjoy the thing we took so long to [make.]”

For those unable to come to Grassburr Fest you can pick up your free copy of the 2019-2020 Grassburr Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Barry B. Thompson Student Center in room 201. You can also have it shipped to you if you have moved. To learn more or to order past Grassburrs online you can visit: www.tarleton.edu/grassburr/index.html or

epay.tarleton.edu/C20203_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=10