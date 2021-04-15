Sports to watch for this week

Tarleton State University sports are staying busy for the last half of April. Tarleton’s first year in Division 1 is starting to slow down.

Women’s Golf will be participating in their final competitions at the WAC Championships in Boulder City, NV. This event will take place over the course of April 19 through April 21. This season the Texans have competed in four tournaments. The ladies have been ready to compete in the Division 1 level and have shown that by placing in the top 10 the first three tournaments. Including first place at the PVAMU Panther Relays Spring Invitational on March 15.

Following along with Women’s Golf, Women’s Tennis will be closing out their season this April. The ladies will have three different days to compete. On April 15, the Texans will travel to El Paso, Texas to play against University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). This will be their first time competing against UTEP this season, and will be a neutral game.

Going to the next day they’ll play against WAC Division opponent Dixie State in Las Cruces, NM. For the Tennis ladies they will complete their season on April 17, against another WAC competitor, Seattle University in Las Cruces, NM again. Both matches will be the first and only time they compete against each other this season.

The Texans Men’s and Women’s Track and Field will compete at the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco, Texas on April 16 and 17. They’ll then come home for the Joe Gillespie Invitational on April 22, at Memorial Stadium.

As the rest of the sports come to an end, Baseball and Softball have a little less than half their season to finish. Before the Baseball team comes back home they’ll travel to Orem, Utah to play against Utah Valley University. They’ll play on April 16, have a double header on April 17 and then finish the series on April 18.

The boys will finish off the month at home playing against WAC component, New Mexico State. The series will be held April 23 through April 25, here at Cecil Ballow Complex in Stephenville, TX. On Friday April 23, the Texans will play at 3 p.m., and on Saturday April 24, there will be a double header played at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Then as always on Sunday, 25 play at noon.

Tarleton Softball will also have a series out of state before returning home for the end of the month. On April 16 and 17 the Texans will play a combination of three games against the WAC component, New Mexico State in Las Cruces, NM.

April 21, 23 and 24 the ladies will come home to play. Starting off their home game series, there will be a double header on April 21 against North Texas. They’ll play at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Tarleton Softball Complex.

Then a three game series against WAC competitor Seattle University on April 23 and 24. This will be the first time the Texans play against Seattle. The times for the games at Tarleton Softball Complex will be 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., on Friday, and at noon on Saturday.

Continuing their season the softball team will travel to Huntsville, TX to participate in a single game against Sam Houston. This will be a non-conference game, and it will take pace on April 28, at 6:30 p.m.

Softball will end the month of April by playing Grand Canyon twice on April 30, at 4 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. Both of these games will take place at the Cecil Balllow Complex.

On April 30, the Mens Baseball team will be playing at Northern Colorado in Greeley, CO at 3 p.m.

If you would like to stay up to date with all of these sporting events, as well as view live stats, you can download the Tarleton’s Sports app.

Continue to support our Texans and come out to the next home game! If you would like to purchase tickets for the upcoming games, you can purchase them online at: tarletonsports.com/sports/2019/3/28/new-tickets.aspx.

The JTAC newspaper would like to congratulate all the teams for how well they have competed in their first Division 1 season.