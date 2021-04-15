Chocolate Strawberry Brownie Delight

We all have our choice of comfort food. You know, the food you binge eat when you’re sad and trying to conceal your pain.

This recipe specifically is for anyone who loves chocolate, fudge brownies and strawberries. I kept this recipe in my pocket, as I was playing around with the ingredients during quarantine. Yes, I know it was the time of stress baking and what can I say chocolate and strawberries are the best combination. This decadent recipe is sure to impress anyone. This is an incredibly easy to make and a must try recipe.

Equipment needed:

• 7×11 pan

• 1 bowl

• 1 spatula

• 1 knife

Ingredients:

• 1 box of fudge brownie mix

• 1 ½ cups of milk chocolate chips

• 1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips

• 1 container of strawberries (measure with your heart)

• You will also need any ingredient that the boxed mix you chose calls for.

Instructions:

1. You will need to make the box of brownies, as the instructions read. Once fully cooked, pull out and let cool.

2. Wash and slice the strawberries up and lay across the cooled brownie.

3. Rinse the bowl and measure out your chocolate chips.

4. Microwave in increments of 30 seconds, and make sure to thoroughly mix chocolate mixture, then pour the chocolate mixture on top of the strawberries.

5. Put the brownies in the fridge to let the chocolate fully cool.

6. Once cooled, serve and enjoy.

I hope you enjoy these brownies. Since these brownies were my favorite thing to make during quarantine, they have officially become one of my comfort foods. As always, try new things Texans and enjoy this sweet treat endlessly. Maybe this delicious dessert will become your next comfort food of choice.