Upcoming events for you to attend

Stephenville, TX may seem like a small town compared to Dallas and Houston but there are plenty of events for people of all lifestyles to attend.

For the sports fan, Tarleton State University has a list of upcoming games that you can find more information about on page three.

Anyone who is interested in art and cultural events, can visit the Wagonville Trade Days located at 250 County Road 437 in Stephenville. This event is free to attend and will occur on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of this week. Trade days is an event where vendors can set up booths to sell handmade items, vintage items and even some foods. Often times, Trade days will also have food trucks and events if the weather allows. To find more information about Trade days you can go to: www.wagonvilletx.com/wagonville-home

Another art and cultural event going on is the Cheese Making Tour at the Veldhuizen Family Farm located at 3364 CR 299 in Dublin. The Cheese Making Tours occur every Thursday at noon. The tour costs $6 for adults, $4 for children ages six through 12 and is free for children under six. The Veldhuizen Family Farm also offers Farm Tours on Saturdays for the same prices as the Cheese Making Tours. To learn more about the Veldhuizen Family Farm and their tours you can visit their website at: www.veldhuizencheese.com/tours/

For anyone who has children interested in joining a cheer or tumbling gym Texas Twisters Cheer and Tumbling hosts a Saturday Fun Night at Texas Twisters. This event costs $5 per hour per child or $20 per child for the full four hours between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and occurs every Saturday. The admission fee includes the cost of pizza that Texas Twisters provides. To learn more you can call Texas Twister’s Cheer & Tumbling at 254-968-3547.

On April 14, 2021 Tarleton will continue celebrating Founder’s Week. Today, Wednesday April 14, Tarleton will host Grassburr Fest at Heritage Park from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. On April 15, 2021, the Oscar P Birthday Bash will occur at noon in the Barry B. Thompson Student Center Commons. Also on Thursday, the Silver Taps ceremony will occur at 7 p.m. On Saturday, April 17, the Fort Worth campus will host its Family Night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about any of these events you can contact 254-968-9409.

Tarleton’s Public Relations and Event Management staff is hosting a Drive-In Talent Show on April 17 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. located at the Memorial Stadium Parking Lot on Harbin St. in Stephenville. Tickets for the event are $23 per vehicle and the proceeds from the event will benefit the Chron’s & Colitis Foundation.

The show will have two categories for students to compete in, Judge’s choice and People’s Choice. The People’s choice winner will be chosen by the number of donations made to the @TSU-PREM-4CC Venmo account. To learn more about the event and to buy tickets you can go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/tarleton-talent-show-tickets-127240250013

The Erath county Stop the Silence Rally will take place on April 20, 2021 in Jaycee park and is free to attend for anyone interested in learning about victims of violence. To learn more about the event you can go to: www.facebook.com/ErathStoptheSilence/

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center is hosting Twilight T.W.A.N.G., an educational event where guests can test their knowledge of Texas wildlife. There are many days in the future where guests can join the wildlife center located at 2299 County Road 2008 in Glen Rose. The next upcoming event is April 23, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. the entry fee for the event is $50 per person, per group and there is a minimum five person requirement. To register for the event you can go to: fossilrim.org/twilight-twang-reg/?fbclid=IwAR1sHGLfvZPD7P4v4BRU38RylzNEIXVwAAGLheK1GLUvHRJpDqSiRKTQNG8

To learn more about upcoming events at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center or to learn about their other tours you can visit: fossilrim.org/

Finally the Larry Joe Taylor sixteenth annual Rhymes & Vines Texas Music Festival is coming up on April 21 through April 24. The event will occur at Melody Mountain Ranch located at 4217 CR 423 in Stephenville. Ticket prices vary depending on if you want to camp at the ranch and for how many days you plan to attend. On Saturday April 24 there will also be the 4 annual Jalapeno Popper Cook-off which allows for teams of up to fourth people to enter. To learn more about ticket prices, how to enter the Jalapeno Popper Cook-off and the music lineup you can visit: larryjoetaylor.com/rhymes_and_vines.htm

To find these events and others like them you can look at: www.stephenvilletexas.org/events

By CASSIE LABAY

Editor-in-Chief