Stress free campus move out

With the end of the semester approaching, things like finals and moving out of the Residence Halls always bring stress to students. Additionally, not knowing how to properly pack does not help.

“Moving out tends to stress me out each semester, since it usually conflicts with the finals I have. I always end up overwhelmed and feeling behind with both, taking my finals, and properly preparing myself for a quick and easy move out by the date given,” JTAC Newspaper, News Content Editor, Kayla Laseter said.

Packing and moving can be hard work, but here are some tips to make the processes easier. Speaking from personal experience, I have found some ways to make packing easier all together.

1. Get tubs from Walmart. These will create a waterproof container and makes them all uniform in size.

2. Make sure to categorize each tub by which room the stuff inside belongs in. For example, put your bathroom stuff in a tub labeled “bathroom.”

3. For clothes get vacuum sealed bags. They are really underrated and can save you so much room. Make sure to get multiple so you can sort your clothes by seasons or styles.

4. When packing clothes into the vacuum seal bags roll the clothing to save even more space. No need for a special way to roll them, just rolling saves more space than folding.

While packing, it is always smart to get rid of things you do not need anymore. For clothing, remember what you wore last season and what you did not. The items you did not wear, you probably won’t wear next year either. It is suggested to donate those to your local thrift store or shelter. Do this with every season of clothes and you might be surprised with how many items you don’t need anymore.

It is also smart to go through your bedroom and bathroom supplies. If you have any type of liquids, like body wash and soap, that are mostly empty just throw them out. That way you will not be packing and moving items that are near empty and you can save space. All your shower supplies can be kept in a shower caddy so they can all be moved together.

Loading your vehicle can also be easier than expected. Start with the heavier and most firm objects first, this is when the tubs come in handy. Then as you get closer to the front of the vehicle put more fragile and soft items. Soft items can also be used to fill in small gaps between the tubs and firm containers.

Another way to making packing fun and less stressful is to recruit a friend. You will be able to make memories and get double the work done in the same amount of time. Just let them know your process, and things will move along quite quickly.

Remember, pack when you have time, but keep your mental health in good shape. If you are over thinking simple tasks, go for a walk, phone a friend or even take a nap. Know that your place will be packed and moved in time for your deadline, but never allow the stress to consume you.

After everything is packed, try to leave some cleaning supplies out. You never want to leave a property dirty. Just wipe down all the surfaces, then sweep and vacuum the floors. That way you know you’re leaving the place in good condition and won’t get in trouble from your landlord or housing.

“I hope this year’s move out goes smoother than last year. I hate packing so I’m always very stressed and anxious. So far, I’ve spent all my packing days watching Criminal Minds in my bed,” JTAC Newspaper, Creative Editor, Blake Smith said.

If you’re on campus your resident leader should’ve sent an email giving you instructions on the next steps to take. All students need moved out by 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 13. The checkout processes goes:

1. Room/apartment is clean, and all belongings are removed

2. Floor is clean

3. Bathroom is clean

4. All trash is removed

5. All food is disposed

6. Windows are shut and locked

7. Temperature control is set at 70 degrees and cool

8. Blinds are down

9. Door is locked

10. All valuables are secured or removed

Once all of those things have been completed, retrieve an express check out envelope from your hall’s front desk.

Then compete that list and put your hard key in the envelope. Do not forget to return your post office key to the post office located in the Barry B. Thompson student center, not your hall’s front desk.

With these tips in mind, the move out process should be a breeze.

For more tips and tricks like these there are a variety of handy packing hacks on TikTok and other platforms like Pinterest.