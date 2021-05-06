Fall football schedule preview

Tarleton State University is scheduled to hold sporting events during their normal seasons next semester. This will be the first time that Tarleton Football, Volleyball and Basketball will get to play in Division 1 in their normal seasons. So far, the Volleyball and Basketball schedules have yet to be released.

Football released their schedule at the end of the season this semester. The first game of the fall semester will be on Sept. 4, 2021, at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas against Stephen F. Austin State University. This game will be a Western Athletic Conference (WAC) game and the first time that Tarleton has played Stephen F. Austin in Division 1. The last time that Tarleton played Stephen F. Austin was in September of 2019, the first time that the two teams met was in 2007. Tarleton won both games with the largest margin of victory being a score of 37-26 that came from the game in 2019.

The first home football game will be on Sept. 11, 2021, at 6 p.m. against Fort Lewis, this will not be a WAC game.

The next WAC game of the season will be on Oct. 16, 2021, at Dixie State’s Greater Zion Stadium in St. George, UT. Tarleton has played Dixie State twice before, once at home and once away. Both games occurred last season and Tarleton lost the home game while winning the away game. The away game was won with a score of 37-15.

The next week Tarleton will turn around and come home to play Midwestern State for Homecoming on Oct. 23, 2021, at 6 p.m. where they will then stay in Stephenville for the next two games. This will be the second year in a row where Tarleton’s homecoming will be played against Midwestern State. The two teams have played in total 18 times with Tarleton winning 12 games and Midwestern State only winning six. The largest margin of victory was in 2019 where Tarleton won with a score of 66-7.

Three weeks after homecoming Tarleton will head to Abilene to play Abilene Christian at Wildcat Stadium on Nov. 13, 2021.

The final game of the season will be against Central Arkansas at home on Nov. 20, 2021. The last four games of the season will all be WAC games. In total this season Tarleton will play 11 games with six of those games being WAC games.

This past season Tarleton only got to play eight games in total with six of the games being at home. Last season they lost three home games and won three, while they also won both away games that they played. This upcoming season they will also play one neutral game at Globe Life Park in Arlington Texas, this game will be against Southern Utah on Sept. 18, 2021.

To stay up to date with Tarleton Football, or watch for Volleyball and Basketball schedules for this fall as well as view the rosters for incoming athletes, and current athletes you can go to: https://tarletonsports.com

All statistics in this article can be found on the Tarleton Sports website under the history section listed next to the game in the 2021 schedule.

As the fall semester quickly approaches, remember to stay safe and support your fellow Texans in their upcoming sports seasons.