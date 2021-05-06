Summer break events around the Stephenville area

Summer in Stephenville may seem uneventful but for those wishing to explore the local communities, there will be tons to do.

For people who enjoy going to concerts and listening to country music, Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth is the place to be. They have a full lineup of stars making appearances throughout the summer along with other fun attractions like their dance classes. Billy Bob’s couples dance classes are offered on Sundays at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and cost $10 per couple.

Tomorrow, Friday and Saturday, May 6 through May 8, Thomas Rhett will be playing at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth. Tickets start at $56 and can be purchased online before the show. This is an 18 and up only concert and the show will start at 9 p.m. tomorrow and at 10 p.m., on Friday and Saturday. This will not be the only time to see Rhett in person as he will be returning to Billy Bob’s to play on Friday and Saturday, May 14 and May 15. Tickets for these shows cost the same as the ones before and the shows will start at 10 p.m. on both nights.

After that, Gary Allen will be playing on May 21 and May 22 at 10 p.m. on both nights. Tickets for this show start at $25. This show was postponed last year due to the shut down of all bars in Texas. Although this year, doors will open at 6 p.m..

Billy Bob’s will also be hosting stars such as Travis Tritt, Kiley Frey, Joe Nichols, Aaron Watson and Brantley Gilbert in the next two months. Information for these concerts including ticket prices and dates can be found on the Billy Bob’s website at: https://billybobstexas.com/events. Remember tickets may also be purchased to attend these events through other websites as well.

For those interested in antiques the Chicken House Flea Market will be open this weekend on May 8 and May 9. The flea market is open every second and fourth weekend of the month and is free to enter. They open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. and are located at 8080 Hwy 377 in Dublin, Texas. More information about the flea market can be found on their Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/Chicken-House-Flea-Market-121635747888063/

For those who love going to pumpkin patches or the tulip fields here in Texas, the Lone Star Family Farm is hosting their Sunflower Daze event during May. Tickets are $13.50 per person plus tax and must be purchased online before the event. Children ages two and under are free to enter so long as they are with a paying adult. The farm also offers other attractions such as their pumpkin patch in the fall. The Lone Star Family Farm is located at 4199 Highway 67 in Stephenville, Texas. More information about dates and times, along with how to purchase tickets can be found on the Lone Star Family Farm’s website at:

https://www.lonestarfamilyfarm.com/?fbclid=IwAR2mpva79VBSykuE2IjmMR_kAbM98c_Pxa-sIUZaUvQKX_R74HLGHTyEXtg

For the rodeo fans out there on Memorial Day, May 31, there will be the fifth annual Race for the Crown 5D Barrel Race hosted at the Lone Star arena at 4696 N. US Hwy 377 in Stephenville, Texas. This event is a fundraiser for the Miss Cowboy Capital Pro Rodeo Royalty. The event will start at 1 p.m. and more information can be found on the event’s Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1740573136103297/?active_tab=about

Over the summer the Tarleton State University Alumni Association will hold their 31 Annual Clyde H. Wells Golf Tournament. The event will take place on June 5, 2021 and competitors can enter as a team or as individuals that will later be paired into a team. The entry fee for an individual is $125 and for a team it is $500. This fee includes the green fee, golf cart rental, the cost of lunch for the day and raffle tickets. The event will be located at the Squaw Valley Golf Course on 2439 E Hwy 67 in Glen Rose, Texas. Check in starts at 7:30 a.m. and the golfers will start at 9 a.m., the deadline to enter the tournament is Friday, May 28. More information about tournament and it’s rules can be found on their Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/events/165769128666866/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22discovery_top_tab%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%7D.

Another common event that is taking place are the Farm Tours at Veldhuizen Family Farm. With this event, a behind the scenes tour will be given to all attendees. Prices are $6 for adults, $4 for children and free for all under the age of 6. More information can be found at:

https://www.stephenvilletexas.org/events/details/farm-tour-at-the-veldhuizen-family-farm-05-01-2021-24165.

The Stephenville Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the 2021 Moo-La fest on June 3 through June 5. The fest includes hot air balloons, live music and more in honor of Stephenville’s rich dairy heritage. The event will take place at the Stephenville City Park located at 378 W Long St. in Stephenville, Texas. More information about the event can be found on their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/418583569263388

The 40 Annual Scarborough Renaissance festival is currently taking place in Waxahachie, Texas. The festival opened on April 10, 2021 and lasts until Memorial Day, May 31, 2021. The festival is open on Saturday and Sunday of every week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The festival is located at 2511 FM 66 in Waxahachie, Texas and tickets are available on their website: https://www.srfestival.com/

The festival has four themed weekends remaining including their Celebrating Chivalry weekend, where couples can renew their vows for free at 11:30 a.m. each day in the Scarborough Wedding Garden.

Next weekend, on May 15 and May 16 is Celtic weekend where they will have Irish Dancing. This weekend will also include a Deaf Day on May 15 to celebrate those with hearing loss. At the Deaf Day they will have people signing at their performances through the festival.

On May 22 and May 23, the festival will host its Legends of the Sea weekend where guests are invited to compete in a costume contest and sign up for the Naval Enlistment Ceremony.

The final weekend of the month will be the Last Huzzah weekend where the festival will also be open on Friday, May 29 through May 31. This weekend will include a new Historical Tour of Scarborough event where guest can take a guided tour at 2 p.m..

