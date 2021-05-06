Altered Gem brings custom gems to Tarleton Texans

A fun new way to spice up your style has come to town. Altered Gem creates custom disk bead bracelets to showcase your school spirit, favorite saying or even your pet’s name. With multiple custom beads to choose from, a bracelet from Altered Gem is completely customizable to your liking.

Alex Jenkins, the owner of Altered Gem, is a senior kinesiology major from Paris, Texas. She is a current student at Tarleton State University, and is known for her very southern accent and kind personality.

“My favorite thing about Tarleton is the at home feel and how we are all one big family,” Jenkins said.

She grew up making jewelry for fun with her mom and grandma over the years.

“I got inspired to start Altered Gem when I realized I could turn a fun hobby into helping others add a cute accessory to their outfit,” Jenkins said.

Altered Gem has grown since it was started just over eight months ago. Jenkins has made bracelets for Tarleton State University moms, custom bracelets to honor family members and even customizable sayings. She has all kinds of beads to complete your custom bracelet. There is the purple and white, along with gold lettering, gold stars, cheetah print, bronzed wood, dangle stars, textured gold balls and much more. She is also always adding new in style beads to her collection.

“I can make a bracelet for just about anything,” Jenkins said.

Altered Gem bracelets are totally customizable. Whether it be just one or a custom stack, she can make it happen. Altered Gem has also made its first in-store appearance in October of 2020 at CJ’s Spurs-N-Thangs.

Jenkins personally hand delivers each online order to her customers, but she also provides the option to have the bracelets shipped. Currently, it costs $10 for one bracelet, and $25 for a stack of three. Each bracelet is hand made by Jenkins. To date, she has made approximately thirty bracelets, and she is eager to make more.

If you would like to spice up your next outfit and want to support a local student and small business owner, you can find Altered Gem on Instagram @alteredgem. To order your very own bracelet, feel free to reach out through direct message. Jenkins looks forward to seeing her business grow and seeing students wear her bracelets throughout campus.