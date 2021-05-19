Face coverings no longer required on Tarleton Campuses

On Tuesday May 18, 2021, Tarleton State University’s President Office notified the Tarleton community that masks will no longer be mandated on its campuses.

This news comes after a university press release sent on April 9 stated that “A&M System universities would resume pre-COVID-19 operations beginning June 1.”

The decision to no longer require masks, before the pre-stated June 1 date, was made by Texas Governor, Greg Abbot, through Executive Order no. GA-36 which prohibits a governmental entity or governmental official from requiring “any person to wear a face covering.”

“Effective immediately, face coverings are no longer required on Tarleton Campuses,” The President Office’s notification, sent at 5:26 p.m., said.

Students and employees are still welcome to wear face coverings at their own discretion.

Tarleton still plans to resume traditional college operations for Fall 2021.