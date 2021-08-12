Rec fest rocks on

Rugby is one of the many club sports that Tarleton’s Campus Recreation Department will be showcasing at Rec Fest.

On August 16, 2021 Tarleton State University’s annual Rec Fest will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Campus Recreation center. Rec Fest is held each year to introduce new students to the Tarleton Campus Recreation Department and all that it has to offer.

“[Rec Fest] is a way to get involved,” Tarleton Recreation Department lifeguard, Cierra Spurgin said.

This year’s Rec Fest will also include tables for the club sports teams, activities and the Recreation Department will be giving away free T-shirts.

“You get to see all of the different clubs and the activities that you can do on campus. Like there’s lacrosse, rugby, soccer, tennis, weightlifting, volleyball, probably swimming, lots of things,” Tarleton Recreation Department lifeguard, Crystalynn Shirley said.

This year will be the first time that Tarleton will host Rec Fest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Campus Recreation Department is expecting it to be exciting.

“Rec Fest is going to be very high energy because last year we didn’t get to have it. So, all of the student [workers] are super excited to host it now,” Competitive Sports Coordinator, London Anthony said. “There’s going to be lots of inflatables, giveaways, contests, stuff like that.”

The activities are expected to be the most eye-catching attraction at Rec Fest this year. These activities include inflatables, bubble sports and crate climbing.

“I do think the crate climbing that we have this year will be a super big hit it’s just something different and it’s very cool to just even watch. If you don’t want to be a part of it, it’s awesome to watch,” Anthony said. “Basically, you just have like milk cartons, like crates, and you are attached to your harness and somebody will [support] you. You just have to keep stacking crates and you have to stand on them while you stack them. So, you get pretty high, I mean sometimes, so you just keep on stacking them until they fall basically.”

Along with meeting club sports members, students also get the chance to meet the Campus Recreation Department staff at Rec Fest. Students get to learn more information about the wellness classes that are taught by the Campus Recreation Department.

“[Rec Fest] is a great way to learn about everything campus rec has to offer. It gives you a chance to meet everybody on our staff in one place. It kind of breaks down some barriers and learn a little bit more about what we do in a fun setting,” Director of Campus Recreation, Daron Trussell said.

To learn more about the Tarleton Campus Recreation Department and all that it has to offer you can go to: https://www.tarleton.edu/campusrec/index.html