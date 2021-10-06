Rio Lobo Candle Company lassos in customers with western style candles

About three year ago, Cassi Burkhammer, Katelyn Gensley and Kelsey Duke formed a lasting friendship that later turned into a blooming candle company. Rio Lobo Candle Company focuses on creating candles, wax melts, room sprays and car scents with a western twist. It might have all started as a joke but these proud Texans have made a name for themselves and they do not plan on stopping anytime soon.

Cassi Burkhammer attended Tarleton State University for two years before deciding to take a break. While she was here, Burkhammer was an Agriculture Industries and Agencies major. Since then, Burkhammer has moved back home and worked hard on making candles. Burkhammer is the official Rio Lobo candle maker. She is in charge of making candles, room sprays, car scents and wax melts.

“I met Kelsey and Katelyn in my freshman year of college, and in our third year here Kelsey and I were roommates! For me, I think that Rio Lobo started off as a joke and I really didn’t expect it to be as successful as it is. We were all out with our group of friends and we just started talking about idea after idea and after that we got together, planned out our company, and Rio Lobo Candle Company was created! I’m so excited for the future of Rio Lobo,” Burkhammer stated.

Katelyn Gensley attended Tarleton State as an Agriculture Industries and Agencies major. After Graduating in 2020, Gensley moved to San Angelo, TX where she works at HEB, operates Rio Lobo and runs her photography business. Her main role in the Rio Lobo Company is advertising, marketing and photography.

Kelsey Duke is currently a Agriculture Industries and Agencies major. She is the founder, web designer, cattle skull decorator, lotion maker and metal stamper for Rio Lobo.

Unlike most candle and wax melt companies, Rio Lobo has worked to not only produce top notch products but they have strived to give back to their country.

“Rio Lobo only uses the best quality ingredients to produce 100% American handmade products. Rio Lobo also tries to give back and donate when possible!

We are running a donation with the Sharp Shooter candle and Remember the 13 can coolers where 100% of the profits are split between the 13 families of the soldiers of Kabul,” Duke said.

Like all small businesses, Rio Lobo has run into its fair share of problems. Running a small business from different parts of Texas can serve as a challenge.

“Running a small business when we all have lives outside of each other is hard. All of us are in different towns, so it’s hard to plan out when we will meet up to have a zoom meeting but we make it work,” Burkhammer said.

Despite the distance and other life factors, Rio Lobo has big plans for the near future.

“Rio Lobo has expanded pretty fast over the past few months. Although we are happy with its growth, we are constantly striving to provide a better service for our customers and hope to expand our business to broader ranges in the near future. We have our first festival coming up at the Davy Crockett Fest in Honey Grove, TX in October. We look forward to growing with this company and expanding our business while providing quality merchandise to our customers,” Gensley said.

For more information about new products and events, follow Rio Lobo Candle Company on Instagram @riolobo_candle_co. For placing orders, you can visit www.riolobocandleco.com.