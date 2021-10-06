Theater at Tarleton season opener : The Leading Ladies

The season opener for Theater at Tarleton State University, The Leading Ladies, debuted from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2021.

There will be two more plays this semester put on by Theatre at Tarleton: “The Lion King” and “A Christmas Carol.”

“Starting with something lighthearted so people will enjoy themselves” is one of the reasons this play was chosen for the season opener,” Carol Stavish, Fine Arts Associate Professor, said.

The Leading Ladies was written by Ken Ludwig. The play is set in York, PA in 1958. It is a comedy play about two Shakespearean actors who dress and pretend to be two girls who are missing and haven’t been seen in years.

The main characters, Leo and Jack, are actors who are looking for their big break. They have no money left and are struggling with finding venues to perform at and make a profit from.

They see an ad in a newspaper looking for two missing people; Max and Steve. The two missing girls are wanted to come back home because their Aunt Florence is very ill and is leaving three million dollars to her three nieces.

Leo and Jack plan to go and pose as Max and Steve to get the money. They thought Max and Steve were Florence’s nephews but they come to find out they are Maxine and Stephanie and they are going to have to dress like girls instead.

The main conflict comes in here when they realize they are Florence’s nieces, not nephews. This causes Leo and Jack to have to change their plans drastically. At first Jack did not want to do it. However, Leo was set on going through with the plan and was finally able to convince Jack to go with him.

They meet a young lady who knew Mrs. Florence at the train station. Her name is Autry and she tells them that Mrs. Florence was announced dead. This convinces Leo and Jack to go through with it.

They are so desperate to get the money, they head out dressed as girls to meet their “cousin” Meg.

Meg is Florence’s actual niece and she’s engaged to the local minister. Meg longs to be an actress and go out in the world but she doesn’t get a taste of that life until Jack and Leo show up as Maxine and Stephanie.

When they get there, Meg tells them aunt Florence is super excited to see them after all these years. In a state of shock, Leo and Jack try to leave but she comes out before they get the chance. She is so happy to see them again and they are relieved as she doesn’t suspect anything.

Leo falls in love with Meg while being there and ends up wanting to marry her. Leo and Jack come clean to Meg about who they really are in the end.

Meg’s fiancé suspects Leo and Jack of being frauds and he calls the cops. When the cops show up, two frauds come and they arrest them. Meg leaves her fiancé and says yes to Leo when he asks her to marry him.

The costumes were well designed and creative. The actors were very pleasing to watch and the scenes were well designed and thought of. The plays are worth the time to go watch and it’s a great way to support our fellow classmates.