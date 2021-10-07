Tarleton Police Department camouflages crime

Tarleton police department logs 74 crimes for the month of September. This is a higher number compared to the only 40 that were reported in August.

Tarleton State University police department has a crime log available to all students that can be seen or picked up from the police station. Recently, crime rates around campus have seen an incline.

With this being said, in the month of September alone there were a total of 74 crimes reported from Sept. 1-30. Although from Aug. 1-30, there were only 40 crimes reported. This could be due to the fact that many students were not on campus at the beginning of August.

Out of September, there were a variety of crimes ranging from theft, drugs, harassment, burglaries, and sexual assaults in our residence halls and around campus. Things such as traffic stops, criminal mischief, minor accidents, the dispatching of EMS, physical disturbances, as well as hit and runs are included in the crime log.

Tarleton does not send out emails to inform students of every crime that happens on campus. The most recent crime alert email that students received was for a robbery.

“On 9-24-2021 at approximately 8:00 p.m. a male student, walking toward the front of Integrity Hall, was approached by a subject that asked for something the student was carrying. The student said “no” and laughed thinking the subject was kidding.

The subject continued to approach the student and made threats of assault toward the student. The student hurried toward the building and the subject caught up to him and demanded the students property again threatening to assault the student,” the email stated.

“A female student came out the front doors to walk her dog and observed what was happening and asked the male student if he needed her to call the police. The male student told her yes. At that time the subject left.”

For a student to only get emails every once in a while, and for Tarleton to pick and choose which crimes they want to make their students aware of, many students feel that their safety is at risk, especially since there has been an increase in crime over the last month.

“I do not understand why Tarleton is not making its students aware of more crimes that are taking place on campus, it is almost like they are hiding it from us,” education major Ronique Caldwell stated.

There are many precautions that could be taken to prevent crime on campus, although, what actions are actually taking place? Tarleton state university police department does offer service to students, with one of these services being police escorts.

“The lights outside of Heritage hall are always out, or never on at night. There are also many other places around campus that lack lighting at night. The outside of the Fine Arts building is always dark late at night. It makes me feel uneasy walking back home from the library. Anyone could be lurking around the corner waiting for students to leave the library and that is unsettling,” JTAC Multimedia Editor, Blake Smith said.

Throughout these past two months, as crime has increased, Tarleton has only sent out one email to their students. Although the crime log is public knowledge and is available to anyone at the police station, many students do not know that they can get this and feel that they should not have to go to the police station to know what crimes are happening around them

“I should not have to go to the police station and ask for a crime log to know what crime is on campus, Tarleton should be putting forth more effort to alert me and make me more aware of what I should be on the lookout for,” Adriana Deleon states.